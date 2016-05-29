Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before and after: 5 fabulous terrace transformations

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Casa del Porche de Piedra, LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos Patios
Loading admin actions …

Unlike courtyards, which are usually seen as part of the land within the design of a house to be used for playgrounds or other forms of recreation, terraces are generally placed in prime locations with good views, preferably small, elevated and bounded by low walls, plants or a fence.

Modern day houses and housing projects do not, however, always come with a terrace, but this does not mean you can’t have one! If your home has a small space next to an entrance and separated from the garden or on the roof, including a service area you no longer need as such, you have the perfect spot to create a nice and cosy terrace exactly according to your own style!

Today we will bring you 5 terraces and their metamorphoses – some a renovation, and some did not even exist as terrace before. Take note and be inspired!

1. Before: A neglected roof

El antes y después de una vivienda en Sevilla, Dogares Dogares
Dogares

Dogares
Dogares
Dogares

This old house had the privilege of a small and well-defined space on the roof, an area receiving the best cool breeze and where anyone can enjoy the sunny weather in privacy. Over time, however, the space had deteriorated somewhat due to disuse and a lack of proper maintenance. The walls and flooring had become damaged due to so much rain and sun. The façade of the house also seems quite faded and we may ask what had happened here? It is the ideal terrace space, yet it looks dull and undervalued.

After: A charming makeover

El antes y después de una vivienda en Sevilla, Dogares Dogares
Dogares

Dogares
Dogares
Dogares

Well, it seems like the owners definitely got the message. The façade is now coated with brick detail instead of the dull plaster. This is a much more natural effect and the earthy hues of the bricks create a vibrant backdrop. The two single windows from the home had now been replaces by a door and single window, integrating the indoor and terrace environment more.

New ceramic tiles in a clay colour had been used to replace the old worn ones, continuing the same range of colours of the new brick wall. The perimeter of the terrace is delimited by a series of pot plants. What a good fit in this new space! Now the terrace looks colourful and full of life, perfect for sunbathing and getting into a relaxed mood.

2. Before: A wasted porch

実家リノベ 築37年の空き家を事務所兼ショールームに, SWAY DESIGN SWAY DESIGN
SWAY DESIGN

SWAY DESIGN
SWAY DESIGN
SWAY DESIGN

From this area, we can immediately see why an intervention had been necessary. Despite having the perfect porch area next to this door area, with plenty of space and next to the garden, the space almost seems in ruins. There is absolutely nothing about this area which inspires relaxation or recreation. In addition, it is poorly maintained with many structural flaws and damage.

After: A corner to enjoy!

実家リノベ 築37年の空き家を事務所兼ショールームに, SWAY DESIGN SWAY DESIGN Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
SWAY DESIGN

SWAY DESIGN
SWAY DESIGN
SWAY DESIGN

The house to which this terrace belongs, had been renovated in its entirety by Sway Design, and we can see how the new image and style had been continued here on the terrace as well. The owners opted for a very traditional style, since the house is located in Japan, and decided to design a zen terrace without neglecting modernity.

A small space next the entrance of the home had been sectioned off with a bamboo fence and filled with white sand, ornamental rocks, colourful vegetation, traditional sculptures and a path around it where you can take a seat and spend a few minutes of pure contemplation.

3. Before: Only empty space

囲炉裏のある家, 灯和屋(株式会社シェアスタイル) 灯和屋(株式会社シェアスタイル)
灯和屋(株式会社シェアスタイル)

灯和屋(株式会社シェアスタイル)
灯和屋(株式会社シェアスタイル)
灯和屋(株式会社シェアスタイル)

Here we see a house with great potential which was practically deteriorated to the point of destruction, and had become a blank canvas to create new shapes, designs and different recreational areas.

The fact that there is a lot of space in the yard does not mean that it should all be devoted to the garden. On the contrary, this gives the owners the option to demarcate areas, creating paths and generating several different spaces. Let’s see what happened…

After: An integrated patio and terrace

囲炉裏のある家, 灯和屋(株式会社シェアスタイル) 灯和屋(株式会社シェアスタイル)
灯和屋(株式会社シェアスタイル)

灯和屋(株式会社シェアスタイル)
灯和屋(株式会社シェアスタイル)
灯和屋(株式会社シェアスタイル)

Having a large area and wanting to use it effectively can lead to creative ideas and different uses of the same space. As we can see, the spacious patio is delineated into several areas: a porch in front of the doorway, two areas of land to the sides intended for the garden, and a small terrace in front of the window of the bedroom, raised above the patio section. This sweet little terrace is covered by a wooden roof and furnished with only a chair decorated with a potted plant. A new place is created, cute and discreet, from which to observe and enjoy the rest of the home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Before: Old-fashioned terrace

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This terrace has all of the features to make it perfect: it is raised quite a bit from the ground level, bordered by masonry to delimit the space and create privacy, surrounded by a large garden with ample trees and plants, and connected to the interiors with furniture to make time spent here very comfortable. Somehow, though, the ensemble does just not look right. The appearance is outdated, obsolete and faded. If only it could take a breath of modernity…

After: A fresh and open garden terrace

Casa del Porche de Piedra, LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos Single family home
LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos

LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos
LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos
LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos

The renovation of this particular terrace involved the removal of the iron guardrail to allow direct contact with the environment. The stone foundation of the terrace had also been updated, and this stonework had also been echoed in the façade for continuity. This is much better than the façade before, which had been discoloured and opaque.

The new terrace also seems much larger, and it is adorned with colourful pots and furniture which are all modern and fresh, creating a beautiful outdoor living room from which the inhabitants can enjoy their lovely garden.

5. Before: A forgotten service area

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

To end off our tour, we will take look at a seemingly hopeless space. Here we find an enclosed balcony to an apartment, common for multi-unit buildings in big cities. It is a spot that may at first seemed to have a lot of potential, but it has clearly only been used to hang up the laundry and store less frequently used items for many years. It was high time to capitalise on that potential!

After: A lovely little sunroom

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

The renovation of this area did wonders for this terrace. The door from the interior had been replace and windows added in order to integrate the terrace into the home. The outer windows of the balcony had been replaced with aluminium frames, making the look more modern and allowing much sun to flow into the home.

What we see here is a diamond found in the
rough, and the designers did an excellent job. A fresh coat of paint and the addition of subtle furniture, plants, and decorative items made this room look like a little piece of heaven. The perfect spot to enjoy a cup of tea and a good conversation!

If these conversions inspired you, why not take a look at some ideas to: Create your own perfect terrace?

​Step Into These 9 Stunning Showers
Which of these terrace transformations was your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks