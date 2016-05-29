Before and after: 5 fabulous terrace transformations

Unlike courtyards, which are usually seen as part of the land within the design of a house to be used for playgrounds or other forms of recreation, terraces are generally placed in prime locations with good views, preferably small, elevated and bounded by low walls, plants or a fence.

Modern day houses and housing projects do not, however, always come with a terrace, but this does not mean you can’t have one! If your home has a small space next to an entrance and separated from the garden or on the roof, including a service area you no longer need as such, you have the perfect spot to create a nice and cosy terrace exactly according to your own style!

Today we will bring you 5 terraces and their metamorphoses – some a renovation, and some did not even exist as terrace before. Take note and be inspired!