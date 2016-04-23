Things you definitely clean wrong

The bathroom is the one space in the house that needs to be truly hygienic, crystal clean and sparkling. You don't want any germs in this room!

The problem when it comes to cleaning the toilet is that many people end up spreading around the germs, bacteria or even viruses rather than eliminating them. Clean your toilet right and you'll have the most sanitized bathroom on the block! The first thing you need to know about cleaning a toilet the right way, is to move anything that sits around the toilet away from it. You don't want toilet water to splash onto your magazine rack, dustbin or bathroom mat. Once this area is devoid of any unnecessary objects—including on top of the toilet tank lid—you can get to work. First flush the toilet after applying a cleaning solution to the rim of the toilet bowl. Then get to work cleaning the outside of the toilet, wiping down the tank, handle and outside of the toilet bowl with a sanitizing cleaner. Don't forget to clean the toilet seat as well! Next you can use a brush to clean the inside of the toilet bowl. Tip: Clean from the top down as you want the germs to eventually be flushed away. Once you've scrubbed, you can flush once more. Stay away from sponges when it comes to cleaning your bathroom as sponges hold a lot of bacteria. Rather opt for a dry cloth or paper towel that can be thrown away or washed with hot water afterwards.