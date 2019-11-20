Get the interiors you’ve always wanted for your home with professional Interior architects in Pretoria

When it comes to building your perfect home, it’s always great to have the right people on your side. You need professionals that you can depend on such as interior architects in Pretoria. Professionals have expertise and experience to help you through every step of your projects progress, including decision making.

The team at DESSIGNER INTERIOR ARCHITECT specialise in creating custom-designed furniture with their clients in mind creating perfectly crafted interiors. Their services also include space planning, furniture selection, interior decoration and design.

What role do interior architects play when designing your perfect interiors?

Interior architects focus on key aspects when creating a living space. These include the following:

Safety and assessment (plumbing, electrical, structural)

Meeting building regulations throughout the project

They work with computer-aided software (CAD) and 3D designs and models

They can help you design custom or bespoke furniture and living spaces





Needless to say, when working with interior architects, you’ll get value for your money and an investment that you can be proud of.

Without further ado, let’s see how the team at DESSINER tackled some of the beautiful spaces of this home, based in Sandton.