Get the interiors you’ve always wanted for your home with professional Interior architects in Pretoria

When it comes to building your perfect home, it’s always great to have the right people on your side. You need professionals that you can depend on such as interior architects in Pretoria. Professionals have expertise and experience to help you through every step of your projects progress, including decision making.
The team at DESSIGNER INTERIOR ARCHITECT specialise in creating custom-designed furniture with their clients in mind creating perfectly crafted interiors. Their services also include space planning, furniture selection, interior decoration and design.
What role do interior architects play when designing your perfect interiors?
Interior architects focus on key aspects when creating a living space. These include the following:
Needless to say, when working with interior architects, you’ll get value for your money and an investment that you can be proud of.
Without further ado, let’s see how the team at DESSINER tackled some of the beautiful spaces of this home, based in Sandton.
The living room and dining area of this home flow seamlessly into each other. The open spaces allow uninterrupted visuals of decor, furnishings and guests when the residents have them over.
The custom-made fireplace integrated into the wall of the living room serves as a decorative feature. It also adds functionality. During the colder winter days, the residents can enjoy the crackling cosy fire.
The stacked logs nearby complements the setting at the fireplace beautifully.
Maximizing space is one way to efficiently use a living area.
The exterior entertainment area offers a generous pool to cool off on those hot days. It also has a lovely outdoor lounge set where people can enjoy sundowners, and unwind in good company.
These interior architects of Pretoria also added a custom-made outdoor dining area to enjoy alfresco meals in good weather.
This modern bedroom not only looks amazing thanks to the fine touches of minimalist, but chic furniture. It also has bespoke bedside lighting which adds a unique look compared to regular pendant lighting.
When you think about a pajama lounge, your thoughts are about comfy “loungewear”. This is exactly what the interior architects had done here. They’ve created an easy-on-the-eye lounge area with floating shelves and comfy furniture. Simply kick back and relax.
With a custom-made children’s bunk bed, you save on floor space and enjoy the functionality of the beds.
The studios designers decided to create a custom feature wall for this special TV room. Instead of simply painting it a different colour, they’ve used special wood slats to complete the look.
The more storage you have, the better. The same can be said for this lovely girl’s room featuring a custom-built storage box that doubles as a seating area.
