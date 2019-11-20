Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Get the interiors you’ve always wanted for your home with professional Interior architects in Pretoria

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Sandton Contemporary Home , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to building your perfect home, it’s always great to have the right people on your side. You need professionals that you can depend on such as interior architects in Pretoria. Professionals have expertise and experience to help you through every step of your projects progress, including decision making.

The team at DESSIGNER INTERIOR ARCHITECT specialise in creating custom-designed furniture with their clients in mind creating perfectly crafted interiors. Their services also include space planning, furniture selection, interior decoration and design.

What role do interior architects play when designing your perfect interiors?

Interior architects focus on key aspects when creating a living space. These include the following:

  • Safety and assessment (plumbing, electrical, structural)
  • Meeting building regulations throughout the project
  • They work with computer-aided software (CAD) and 3D designs and models
  • They can help you design custom or bespoke furniture and living spaces


Needless to say, when working with interior architects, you’ll get value for your money and an investment that you can be proud of.

Without further ado, let’s see how the team at DESSINER tackled some of the beautiful spaces of this home, based in Sandton.  

Open spaces allow better flow

Living Room Dessiner Interior Architectural Living room Lounge, living room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Living Room

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The living room and dining area of this home flow seamlessly into each other. The open spaces allow uninterrupted visuals of decor, furnishings and guests when the residents have them over.   

Custom-made fireplace for warmth during winter

Living Room Dessiner Interior Architectural Living room Living room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Living Room

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The custom-made fireplace integrated into the wall of the living room serves as a decorative feature. It also adds functionality. During the colder winter days, the residents can enjoy the crackling cosy fire.

The stacked logs nearby complements the setting at the fireplace beautifully.   

The perfect outdoor entertainment

Exterior Dessiner Interior Architectural Single family home Pool, architecture, exterior
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Exterior

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Maximizing space is one way to efficiently use a living area.

The exterior entertainment area offers a generous pool to cool off on those hot days. It also has a lovely outdoor lounge set where people can enjoy sundowners, and unwind in good company.

These interior architects of Pretoria also added a custom-made outdoor dining area to enjoy alfresco meals in good weather.  

Bespoke bedside lighting

Main Bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Eclectic style bedroom
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Main Bedroom

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

This modern bedroom not only looks amazing thanks to the fine touches of minimalist, but chic furniture. It also has bespoke bedside lighting which adds a unique look compared to regular pendant lighting.  

Floating shelves and comfy furniture for the pajama lounge

Pajama Lounge Dessiner Interior Architectural Media room lounge,
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Pajama Lounge

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

When you think about a pajama lounge, your thoughts are about comfy “loungewear”. This is exactly what the interior architects had done here. They’ve created an easy-on-the-eye lounge area with floating shelves and comfy furniture. Simply kick back and relax.  

Custom children's bunk bed

Boy's Bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Boys Bedroom Bedroom, kids room, children bedrooom, boy's room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Boy's Bedroom

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

With a custom-made children’s bunk bed, you save on floor space and enjoy the functionality of the beds.   

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Custom feature wall in the TV room

Tv Room Dessiner Interior Architectural Media room Tv Room , tv lounge
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Tv Room

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The studios designers decided to create a custom feature wall for this special TV room. Instead of simply painting it a different colour, they’ve used special wood slats to complete the look.  

Built-in storage for the girl's room

Sandton Contemporary Home , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Nursery/kid’s room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Sandton Contemporary Home

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The more storage you have, the better. The same can be said for this lovely girl’s room featuring a custom-built storage box that doubles as a seating area.

Get more for your home even when you’re on a tight budget check out this ideabook.   

The stylish eclectic renovation by Rykon Construction
Why not get an interior architect, to help you with your custom furnishings?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks