10 trendy colours to paint the façade of your house

Want to sell your home? Or do you simply want to up its visual splendour? No matter, there’s always a reason to splash a fresh coat of paint onto our houses’ exterior façades to increase their kerb appeal. But what colour will you be going for?

Don’t take this decision lightly, as an exterior paint job should be seen as in investment into your property that can also influence the entire street / neighbourhood. After all, you don’t want your home to stand out for all the wrong reasons, do you?

But also keep in mind that when it comes to painting, numerous elements need to be considered. If your entire house was painted in one colour, the results would be rather bland. So, ensure some visual interest by painting your house one colour, and then adding one or two accent tones for effect. Remember the following when you go paint shopping:

• Siding: This should be your main colour focal point.

• Window- and door trim: Neutral tones are recommended.

• Front door: This is a great surface for when you want a surprising pop of colour.

• Railings and spindles: Another area to experiment with an accent colour or keep it neutral.

• Shutters: Neutral hues work best, yet a lot of homeowners like to coordinate this colour with their door- or trim tints.

And, as always, remember that we have an ever-growing list of professionals here on homify to help with any construction / design project imaginable – and yes, that includes seasoned Painters for your house’s interior / exterior needs.



