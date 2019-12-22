10 trendy colours to paint the façade of your house

Want to sell your home? Or do you simply want to up its visual splendour? No matter, there’s always a reason to splash a fresh coat of paint onto our houses’ exterior façades to increase their kerb appeal. But what colour will you be going for?
Don’t take this decision lightly, as an exterior paint job should be seen as in investment into your property that can also influence the entire street / neighbourhood. After all, you don’t want your home to stand out for all the wrong reasons, do you?
But also keep in mind that when it comes to painting, numerous elements need to be considered. If your entire house was painted in one colour, the results would be rather bland. So, ensure some visual interest by painting your house one colour, and then adding one or two accent tones for effect. Remember the following when you go paint shopping:
• Siding: This should be your main colour focal point.
• Window- and door trim: Neutral tones are recommended.
• Front door: This is a great surface for when you want a surprising pop of colour.
• Railings and spindles: Another area to experiment with an accent colour or keep it neutral.
• Shutters: Neutral hues work best, yet a lot of homeowners like to coordinate this colour with their door- or trim tints.
When thinking of brown, many people immediately envision a rustic structure. However, brown is available in a wealth of different tints that can make a house seem anything from warm and inviting to sleek and elegant. It all depends on what colours you pair it with.
For an accent hue, how about going with a dark green or deep red for a stunning effect? Or just stick to the neutral colour scheme for a look that's stylishly understated.
Grey has become one of the trendiest neutral tones in the 21st century, simply because it works on any design possible (modern, rustic, classic, etc.). And depending on what grey hue you choose, you can complement it with various different accent colours (dark grey can really pop with white accents, while a softer grey can look oh-so stunning when paired with black and white accents).
Yes, an all-white house can seem very clinical, so should you opt for this colour, make sure you pair it with contrasting / complementing hues that really come alive. Black and white is always a classic combination, but for a softer look you can also consider a white-and-grey / white-and-beige combo.
homify hint: With a white house, you have a great opportunity to make some colour pop via that front door!
Although beige and white make for a clean and modern look, beige and red (for the front door, railings, etc.) can ensure a more striking style.
Technically not a colour, but of course wood brings forth certain tints that can influence your house’s look. And when paired with a medium to dark colour, wood (when added to the front door / garage / shutters etc.) can warm up any house’s exterior appearance most deliciously.
Light blue has always worked a treat for a nautical look, yet bolder blue has proven to become more and more popular these days. And when combined with a white accent and a red front door, navy blue can make your house become the head turner on the block.
In recent years, lighter greens such as sage has shown up in more and more façades. Since it’s not as flashy as the other brighter greens, it’s the perfect option to make a house flaunt a stylish look without seeming too striking.
Of course red is a colour for grabbing attention, but there are ways to ensure a softer look for your red-painted home. And one is to pair it with plenty of neutral accents, such as whites and greys.
Although there’s something to be said for bright yellow exterior, deeper mustard yellow is the trendier option these days. Combine it with brown touches and fresh greens in the garden for a super striking colour combo.
Since minimalist modern styles are becoming bigger than ever, layers of black are one of the trendiest options for modern-day houses. You can pair it with brick and wood for a sublime mixture of colours and patterns, or you can go all black as shown in our example here (the patterned texture ensures the house doesn't get swallowed up by this super broody colour).
