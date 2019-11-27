Renovating your home with CS Design

Located in Sandton, CS Design is a seasoned interior design firm specialising in visual excellence. Known in South Africa (and quite a few spots overseas) as a provider of interior design solutions for various industries (residential and hospitality being only two of them), CS Design has even walked away with an SA Decorex Excellence Award for its esteemed design services.

The company was founded by head designer Carin Shardelow. Born with an understated love and passion for architecture and interior design, Carin started her career in 1985 in London with a course in interior design. That led to a stint in New York City to gain more knowledge and experience, and that is also where CS Design was established.

Today, CS Design is dedicated to a long list of clients, as well as an ever-growing portfolio containing not only some of South Africa’s most unique design projects, but also quite a few completed in the UK and New York.



