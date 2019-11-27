Renovating your home with CS Design

Located in Sandton, CS Design is a seasoned interior design firm specialising in visual excellence. Known in South Africa (and quite a few spots overseas) as a provider of interior design solutions for various industries (residential and hospitality being only two of them), CS Design has even walked away with an SA Decorex Excellence Award for its esteemed design services.
The company was founded by head designer Carin Shardelow. Born with an understated love and passion for architecture and interior design, Carin started her career in 1985 in London with a course in interior design. That led to a stint in New York City to gain more knowledge and experience, and that is also where CS Design was established.
Today, CS Design is dedicated to a long list of clients, as well as an ever-growing portfolio containing not only some of South Africa’s most unique design projects, but also quite a few completed in the UK and New York.
Planning to give your home (or company) a splendid makeover in 2020? Consider the professional services of CS Design. After all, the firm is known for its wealth of services that relate to interior design, ensuring all appropriate boxes are ticked in order to meet clients’ unique and varied needs.
And thanks to premium technology advancements, the company is able to translate one’s ideas quickly and easily into detailed 3D renderings, saving time and effort.
Any project, regardless of size, budget or location, starts off with a consultation that is free of charge. This meeting will be conducted in the Johannesburg – Pretoria area, where the client will brief the professionals on their wants and needs for their project, as well as their available budget.
The next step involves either the client providing original plans to the experts in charge, or CS Design measuring up the existing space to gather all the appropriate data. These are then translated into a 3D walkthrough / rendering, ensuring the client gets a clear idea of what is planned for their project.
Next up, an entire mood board is drawn up detailing planned flooring, finishings, fabrics, fittings, and furniture.
The client is privy to a full-blown, professional presentation with fabric finishes and other relevant details. Ideas are discussed, recommendations made, and once the client is happy with the specs, a few comparative quotes of similar quality are obtained.
For this process, CS Design charges a fee ranging between R5000 and R20,000 (depending on the project’s scope, the size of the space, etc.). Bear in mind that should the client complete their project with CS Design, 30% of the total costs are credited upon completion of the designs.
The design portion of the project is quite vital for any renovation in order for the client to be 100% satisfied with the final results, as well as for contractors to quote on the correct specs for the designs.
In order to complete the presentation as perfectly as possible, CS Design sources fabrics, furnishings, fittings, and all accessories from various suppliers.
With a company as experienced and well known as CS Design, you may very well wonder what the future holds for it. In the words of Carin herself: “Wonderful new commercial and residential projects all over South Africa as well as abroad. I like to travel and study architecture and interiors, all over the world. I love my career and I am just as passionate about my clients’ projects as they are”.
