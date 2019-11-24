8 beautiful houses that prove small can be stylish

It’s common sense that living in a small space can lead to certain difficulties, such as trying to fit everything in. Add to that the fact that we want our (small) homes to look beautiful and it becomes an even bigger challenge.

Fortunately, there are tips and tricks to make the most of a small dwelling and ensure it provides a visually pleasing and practical space for you and your family.

And to prove that, we have got these 8 examples of small houses to brag about…