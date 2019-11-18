The stylish eclectic renovation by Rykon Construction

Rykon Construction is located in Johannesburg. Established back in 2001, this building company has accumulated a wealth of experience to become one of the country’s leaders in the construction industry. Today, Rykon Construction is made up of three divisions, with each one equally dedicated to prime results for its ever-growing list of clients: Construction, Roofing, and Maintenance.
Let’s sneak a peek at one of the firm’s latest projects: House Van Der Merwe, an old heritage home that underwent a full-on refurbishment to ensure more modern-day style and comfort.
Since the original space was a heritage home, lots of classic / traditional / vintage touches can be expected. Add in super modern / contemporary finishes, furnishings and accessories, and you’re left with an eye-catching eclectic style, coming to life beautifully here in in this spacious socialising area. Notice how that super modern lounger in the corner offsets with the traditional / rustic bench in front of the window—visual character galore!
Even the ceiling gets to enjoy attention thanks to its ornate design.
The open-plan kitchen (which shares its layout with a dining area) still mixes and matches the design styles, yet does so without resorting to visual clutter.
Notice the glass-front cupboards and open shelving—super creative tricks to make any area seem more visually open and welcoming.
For this particular bathroom, a subtle style dominates the entire space (thanks to the clean concrete walls and light-toned floor tiles). Yet a touch of deluxe is enjoyed via that wall mirror with its classic design and golden finishes. Notice how it contrasts with the oh-so-modern floating vanity going to great lengths to conjure up more visual legroom.
A floor-to-(almost)ceiling window ushers in a rich amount of natural lighting and garden views in this bedroom. And it results in the perfect sleeping space for the two household pets! A classic chandelier takes care of artificial lighting levels (and ceiling brilliance), while a modern bed seems to be hovering above the beach-hued wooden floor.
Let’s see some more images that further detail this heritage home’s new look!
Moving from one inspiring project (and team) to another, let’s look at CS Design: Tonnes of class for an upmarket family home.