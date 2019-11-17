10 stylish kitchens that prove small is the new big

Gone are the days when giant, oversized cooking spaces were considered trendy. Don’t get us wrong, there’s nothing wrong with having a large kitchen, as it comes with a comfy batch of advantages. But large kitchens were the in thing in the 1990s.

Since then, time and trend have moved us forward. And like any professional Kitchen Planner or Interior Designer/Decorator will tell you, what was “in” a few years ago is not necessarily “hot” right now. The thing with modern-day designs is that there has been a significant shift towards functionality, with spaces and structures becoming more user-friendly. And these days, small kitchens have proven to be just as practical and stylish as their bigger counterparts – that is, if you adhere to a few simple rules in terms of practicality and visual aesthetic, of course.

For those who aren’t convinced that having a small kitchen definitely has its benefits, keep the following in mind:

• Small kitchens enjoy a more efficient work triangle, as the key work stations and appliances are situated closer to each other;

• The overall building costs are much less because there are smaller quantities needed;

• DIY construction / decorating work is more practical, as fewer building materials and accessories are required;

• High-end finishes are more affordable as you don’t need to purchase that much;

• With a small kitchen, your living space (i.e. living room, dining room) is maximised as less legroom is dedicated to your cooking space.

So, with a newfound respect for tinier kitchens, let’s take a look at 10 examples that know how to put the style back into small!



