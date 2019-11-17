Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 stylish kitchens that prove small is the new big

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Proyectos con color, NRN diseño de interiores NRN diseño de interiores Small kitchens
Loading admin actions …

Gone are the days when giant, oversized cooking spaces were considered trendy. Don’t get us wrong, there’s nothing wrong with having a large kitchen, as it comes with a comfy batch of advantages. But large kitchens were the in thing in the 1990s. 

Since then, time and trend have moved us forward. And like any professional Kitchen Planner or Interior Designer/Decorator will tell you, what was “in” a few years ago is not necessarily “hot” right now. The thing with modern-day designs is that there has been a significant shift towards functionality, with spaces and structures becoming more user-friendly. And these days, small kitchens have proven to be just as practical and stylish as their bigger counterparts – that is, if you adhere to a few simple rules in terms of practicality and visual aesthetic, of course. 

For those who aren’t convinced that having a small kitchen definitely has its benefits, keep the following in mind:

• Small kitchens enjoy a more efficient work triangle, as the key work stations and appliances are situated closer to each other;

• The overall building costs are much less because there are smaller quantities needed;

• DIY construction / decorating work is more practical, as fewer building materials and accessories are required;

• High-end finishes are more affordable as you don’t need to purchase that much;

• With a small kitchen, your living space (i.e. living room, dining room) is maximised as less legroom is dedicated to your cooking space. 

So, with a newfound respect for tinier kitchens, let’s take a look at 10 examples that know how to put the style back into small!


1. Don't you love how that dining table instantly becomes a kitchen island once the chairs are removed?

Кухня для молодой пары, modEN modEN Small kitchens
modEN

modEN
modEN
modEN

And see how the white cabinetry simply melts into the similarly light-coloured walls of the kitchen.

2. Even a small kitchen can still flaunt a graceful look, especially with cabinets and counters clad in deluxe materials (marble, anyone?)

Diseño de Cocina - Espacios pequeños, NCB Arquitectura de interiores NCB Arquitectura de interiores Small kitchens
NCB Arquitectura de interiores

NCB Arquitectura de interiores
NCB Arquitectura de interiores
NCB Arquitectura de interiores

3. Don't let your small U-shaped kitchen make you feel trapped.

Modern Kitchen with multiple storage capacity HomeLane.com Small kitchens
HomeLane.com

Modern Kitchen with multiple storage capacity

HomeLane.com
HomeLane.com
HomeLane.com

Lighten the look with soft neutrals, as well as a commitment to decent lighting.

4. A window in the right place (and with the right view) can make any small kitchen seem heaps bigger and better.

Conjunto Residencial Olivos, Tj. Baja Cal. Mexico, URBAO Arquitectos URBAO Arquitectos Small kitchens Granite Wood effect
URBAO Arquitectos

URBAO Arquitectos
URBAO Arquitectos
URBAO Arquitectos

5. Don't be scared to experiment with funky colours in your small kitchen.

Alberca + Departamentos, Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura Small kitchens Concrete Blue
Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura

Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura
Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura
Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura

Just be sure to balance them out with softer neutrals, otherwise your whole cooking zone will be swallowed up (visually speaking).

6. Never discount the style power of walls.

Apartamento Masculino, Bárbara Hinkel - Arquitetura + Interiores Bárbara Hinkel - Arquitetura + Interiores Small kitchens Quartz White
Bárbara Hinkel—Arquitetura + Interiores

Bárbara Hinkel - Arquitetura + Interiores
Bárbara Hinkel—Arquitetura + Interiores
Bárbara Hinkel - Arquitetura + Interiores

Wallpaper; fresh paint; wall art; backsplashes… there are so many ways to breathe some fresh style into a small kitchen's wall surfaces!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Remember that open shelving / cabinetry can help with some breathing room for your small kitchen.

自我的個性表答不受約束的心靈-公園1號 富亞室內裝修設計工程有限公司 Small kitchens Glass Blue
富亞室內裝修設計工程有限公司

自我的個性表答不受約束的心靈-公園1號

富亞室內裝修設計工程有限公司
富亞室內裝修設計工程有限公司
富亞室內裝修設計工程有限公司

But just ensure you're not displaying clutter!

8. Since the botanical look is so hot right now, we had to include this small kitchen with its fresh-as-an-island vibe.

Proyectos con color, NRN diseño de interiores NRN diseño de interiores Small kitchens
NRN diseño de interiores

NRN diseño de interiores
NRN diseño de interiores
NRN diseño de interiores

9. Bonus points of you can have glass doors leading out of your small kitchen onto a patio or garden!

Casa Picasso, Workshop, diseño y construcción Workshop, diseño y construcción Small kitchens
Workshop, diseño y construcción

Workshop, diseño y construcción
Workshop, diseño y construcción
Workshop, diseño y construcción

10. Creative lighting fixtures!

homify Small kitchens MDF Turquoise
homify

homify
homify
homify

That's right—draw the eyes upwards to have people admire your lights / cabinets / ceiling. That way, they'll completely overlook the limited legroom.

Since we’re making small stylish, you might find these 10 amazing colours for a small room’s walls quite inspiring. 


The brilliantly renovated Bedfordview Villa by CKW Lifestyle Associates
How would you make your small kitchen more open, welcoming, and practical?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks