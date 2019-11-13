The brilliantly renovated Bedfordview Villa by CKW Lifestyle Associates

Back in 1996, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd was known as Craig Whitehead Interiors. Pretty soon, this Johannesburg company, consisting of experienced and professional interior designers, transformed into CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd as it successfully completed one high-class design project after another. Today, with more than 30 years’ experience, the company is known to South Africans as an up-class interior design firm focused on kicking residential homes and commercial spaces up a few stylish notches.

Today’s designer spotlight is no exception. Known as ‘The Bedfordview Villa’, this five-bedroom clustery-style villa in Johannesburg underwent quite the prominent makeover to breathe some fresh, stylish new life into it for the 21st century.

Let’s revel in the new colour schemes and exclusive furniture pieces by CKW Lifestyle Collection!