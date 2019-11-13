The brilliantly renovated Bedfordview Villa by CKW Lifestyle Associates

Back in 1996, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd was known as Craig Whitehead Interiors. Pretty soon, this Johannesburg company, consisting of experienced and professional interior designers, transformed into CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd as it successfully completed one high-class design project after another. Today, with more than 30 years’ experience, the company is known to South Africans as an up-class interior design firm focused on kicking residential homes and commercial spaces up a few stylish notches.
Today’s designer spotlight is no exception. Known as ‘The Bedfordview Villa’, this five-bedroom clustery-style villa in Johannesburg underwent quite the prominent makeover to breathe some fresh, stylish new life into it for the 21st century.
Let’s revel in the new colour schemes and exclusive furniture pieces by CKW Lifestyle Collection!
The client requested grey as the pallet base to make the additional sprinkles of colours, patterns, and textures become more prominent. Smart move, seeing as the result is a sublime collection of beiges and greys splashed onto the walls (and even showing up in a few select furniture- and accessory pieces) to remind us why neutral colours remain timeless.
In addition to eye-catching colours, new finishes and materials were also included in the interiors’ new look in the form of rugs, artwork, and various furnishings. The result is a delicious mixing and matching (yet also creative contrasting) of different styles that are perfectly elegant (and perhaps just a tad eclectic).
Roaming from renovated room to renovated room, one can enjoy a series of modern and retro shapes injecting some strong personality into the various spaces. For some dazzle, the professionals were inspired by Art Deco styles and added a touch of gilt and metallic finishes into the living areas.
But don’t think that the new style is only exclusive to the main socialising areas. Even the most private parts of the house, such as the bedrooms, flaunt quite the graceful new look thanks to a wealth of additions (including lavish draperies, upholstered headboards, and some rich-and-raw wall designs).
Speaking of which, the focal wall seen here in the main suite is actually a stylish faux concrete feature in a custom-printed wallpaper, going to great lengths to contrast with (yet also perfectly complementing) the deep navy headboard.
It would seem the new charm and personality of the renovated interiors couldn’t be contained, so it had to ooze outdoors. And that’s how the covered patio became a stylish sanctuary flaunting just as much look-at-me style as the interior spaces.
After all, when one is relaxing with a book outside (or hosting an al fresco get together, or lounging by the pool, or taking in the scenery of the perfectly manicured garden… ), one wants to do it in style, doesn’t one?
Feel free to browse a few more images of The Bedfordview Villa’s new look.
