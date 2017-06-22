DIY: 7 things you can make in one weekend

Working with concrete is actually pretty easy, if you've got the right materials…

Decorating a home with plants allows you to create an enjoyable and cheerful atmosphere. Besides vegetation, essential adornments for the composition of a greener space are the vessels which contain the plants. These can be made of different materials like ceramic, clay, metal or concrete.

Concrete is an easy material to be found and has long been used only for coating functions, the basis for the construction and architecture. In recent years, however, this industrial material has been redefined to also serve as raw material for delicate objects such as lamps, pots and vases. At the same time, the ease of access to materials and information allowed the popularisation of the DIY concept, in which you can manually make objects for your home without having to hire a service provider.

With this ideabook, homify brings you some tips on how you can make your own concrete pots in numerous shapes, sizes and with different decorative possibilities. You can be inspired, get your hands dirty and leave your home filled with small details to brighten each day.