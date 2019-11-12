The right professionals for a classic kitchen design

There is something about a kitchen sporting a classic look. Sure, super modern and contemporary cooking spaces have their advantages, and we won’t ever bash on rustic-, Scandinavian-, or any other type of design style either. But today we’d like to focus on classic kitchen designs and how to achieve them.
Think of a classic kitchen as a very safe option, almost like simple jeans with a white T-shirt – it gives you the basics in a subtle way, and it’s up to you how you’re going to dress it up or down.
Let’s take a look at 5 essentials to get you going with a classic kitchen, as well as a local professional team that has the required skills and expertise to help!
Like modern designs, classic kitchens stick to neutral tones such as off-whites, creams, beige's, and soft browns. But don’t opt for too-sharp contrasts. Allow those neutrals to bring ease to the eye. A popping colour or two can be added in the form of décor if you really want to.
And of course a classic-style chandelier, as seen in our example, can be the ultimate touch!
A classic kitchen is about simplicity combined with traditional elements – and a subtly styled cabinet is where you must start.
But don’t go too simple, otherwise you may cross over into the modern / contemporary realm; or too ornate, as that will make your kitchen too traditional. Think simple, not plain.
See how these cabinets sport a subtle look, yet achieve a timeless classic style via those dazzling hardware and the glossy finishes.
Normally a backsplash stands out in terms of colours and patterns, but not in a classic kitchen. Stick to that neutral colour scheme (you can adjust it by a few lighter / darker hues), and even a subtle pattern (such as these subway tiles) is fine, but no more.
Remember, a classic kitchen shouldn’t be outdated in a few years. It needs to remain timeless, which is why it never follows trends.
A handful of decorative accessories is fine for a classic kitchen. Use too few pieces and your cooking space could look modern. Add too many and you risk it seeming too traditional.
Think simple touches, such as wainscoting for your island, small crown moulding, a simple focal wall clad up in another material, etc.
The great thing about styling a classic kitchen is that you can be flexible. Whether you like to switch up your designs every few months or are planning on selling your home sooner rather than later, a classic kitchen is quite easy to update via simple décor pieces.
Just remember to have fun and let a bit of your personality shine through.
