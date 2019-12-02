10 Must see dressing room and closet ideas for small spaces

Having a small dressing room and closet can leave very little “room” for improvement. Pardon the pun! While this may seem the obvious case, the truth is that you can get more from these small spaces with a few minor changes.
With more adequate space, you’ll be able to pick out your outfit, fit it on and enjoy. One of the most important things about creating a “workable” dressing room or wardrobe is functionality. This is especially so when there isn’t much space to go on.
Let’s get to it then. Here’s how to cleverly transform a small dressing room into a more functional space.
Mirrors in small areas strategically placed on the walls can create an illusion of a bigger space. Mirrors reflect images and light. They are the perfect “secret weapon” for your small closet space woes.
Shelves are ideal to help display more space in a small area. If you build your shelves from the floor to the ceiling it creates enough storage. and the feeling of having more space than there truly is.
Draws are essential for any dressing room or closet. You can turn some of your draws into a seating area as seen in this picture. There’s no need to then add a bench or a chair because that would take more floor space. Draws are usually robust and sturdy enough to use as a bench.
Using lighter colours such as whites, creams and other light neutrals will give the effect of a more spacious closet. Small dressing rooms and closets always tend to look larger when painted white.
For small closet spaces, the right light is going to make it look even better. Light always has an effect on a space, and it can be good or bad. Add a unique lighting feature to your closet or dressing room to give it a special kind of charm.
When you only have limited space, try to make the most of the items you have to enhance every inch. You can use a screen to divide the bathroom from your bedroom to create a dressing room feel. The screen can be something artsy or with a unique look just to add to the effect.
To make your dressing room look and feel great, why not try adding a special feature or item. This dressing room or soon to be walk-in closet has a face-brick feature wall. It is original and beautiful.
One of the key factors to create the most space is to make sure the dressing room is functional. If you have a laundry room, you can turn this into your dressing room by adding shelves and draws around it. This is the perfect example of how interior designers did this working around the washing machine.
If you’re limited on space to build an entire dressing room then build the vanity area into the closet. This will give you the option for clothing selection and preparing hair and makeup.
It doesn’t mean that if your bedroom windows are next to the closet that you can’t add additions to create a dressing room. The interior designers added two benches which double up as storage. They’ve also added a mirror to give this bedroom a closet and wardrobe setup.
