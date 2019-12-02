Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Must see dressing room and closet ideas for small spaces

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
House Varyani, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern dressing room
Loading admin actions …

Having a small dressing room and closet can leave very little “room” for improvement. Pardon the pun! While this may seem the obvious case, the truth is that you can get more from these small spaces with a few minor changes.

With more adequate space, you’ll be able to pick out your outfit, fit it on and enjoy. One of the most important things about creating a “workable” dressing room or wardrobe is functionality. This is especially so when there isn’t much space to go on.

You can get help from professionals at homify. Select from a variety of interior decorators, designers, carpenters, artisans and the list goes on. 

Let’s get to it then. Here’s how to cleverly transform a small dressing room into a more functional space.

1. Add mirrors to reflect more space

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style dressing rooms
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Mirrors in small areas strategically placed on the walls can create an illusion of a bigger space. Mirrors reflect images and light. They are the perfect “secret weapon” for your small closet space woes.   

2. Display shoes and clothing items in shelves

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern dressing room
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Shelves are ideal to help display more space in a small area. If you build your shelves from the floor to the ceiling it creates enough storage. and the feeling of having more space than there truly is.   

3. Make clever use of draws

homify Classic style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Draws are essential for any dressing room or closet. You can turn some of your draws into a seating area as seen in this picture. There’s no need to then add a bench or a chair because that would take more floor space. Draws are usually robust and sturdy enough to use as a bench.  

4. Whiter and brighter

Walk-in closet Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern dressing room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Walk-in closet

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Using lighter colours such as whites, creams and other light neutrals will give the effect of a more spacious closet. Small dressing rooms and closets always tend to look larger when painted white.   

5. Add unique lights

House Varyani, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern dressing room
Redesign Interiors

House Varyani

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

For small closet spaces, the right light is going to make it look even better. Light always has an effect on a space, and it can be good or bad. Add a unique lighting feature to your closet or dressing room to give it a special kind of charm. 

6. Use screens to divide spaces

Main Bathroom & Bedroom Metaphor Design Minimalist dressing room Bathroom,Minimilistic,Terrazo,Parquet Floor
Metaphor Design

Main Bathroom & Bedroom

Metaphor Design
Metaphor Design
Metaphor Design

When you only have limited space, try to make the most of the items you have to enhance every inch. You can use a screen to divide the bathroom from your bedroom to create a dressing room feel. The screen can be something artsy or with a unique look just to add to the effect.   

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Add a special feature

JONKERSHOEK ROAD, STELLENBOSCH, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Modern dressing room
Gallagher Lourens Architects

JONKERSHOEK ROAD, STELLENBOSCH

Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects

To make your dressing room look and feel great, why not try adding a special feature or item. This dressing room or soon to be walk-in closet has a face-brick feature wall. It is original and beautiful.   

8. Functional is key

Дизайн-проект квартиры в ЖК Москва А101, Aledoconcept Aledoconcept Modern dressing room White
Aledoconcept

Aledoconcept
Aledoconcept
Aledoconcept

One of the key factors to create the most space is to make sure the dressing room is functional. If you have a laundry room, you can turn this into your dressing room by adding shelves and draws around it. This is the perfect example of how interior designers did this working around the washing machine.   

9. Build the vanity area into the closet

Dressing Table & BIC JSD Interiors Modern dressing room Wood Grey dressing table,contemporary bedroom,cupborads,contemporary
JSD Interiors

Dressing Table & BIC

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

If you’re limited on space to build an entire dressing room then build the vanity area into the closet. This will give you the option for clothing selection and preparing hair and makeup.   

10. Use the entire space

Roman Blinds Elliott Designs Studio Modern dressing room Grey blinds,roman,fabric
Elliott Designs Studio

Roman Blinds

Elliott Designs Studio
Elliott Designs Studio
Elliott Designs Studio

It doesn’t mean that if your bedroom windows are next to the closet that you can’t add additions to create a dressing room. The interior designers added two benches which double up as storage. They’ve also added a mirror to give this bedroom a closet and wardrobe setup.

Since you’re maximizing the spaces in your closet, you might as well declutter the rest of your home.   

Renovating your home with CS Design
Are you ready to work with the small space you have for a dressing room?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks