Need a bedroom do-over? Let these 9 bedroom inspirations inspire you to renew yours now

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
152 Waterkant , GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Minimalist bedroom
Your bedroom is your haven when you want to lay your head down and recharge or simply escape the rest of the busy house. You don’t have to have a large bedroom, neither does yours need to be tiny to mean something special. One thing is certain, a perfect bedroom is a place so inviting that you’ll definitely have sweet dreams every night.

If you’re tired of your current bedroom and the way it looks, then maybe it’s time for a change. You don’t need to break the bank in your makeover. Choosing professional interior decorators and designers can help you get this right while staying in budget.  

Let’s get into those 9 amazing and inspiring bedroom makeover ideas to help you “freshen up” yours!  

1. Use wallpaper for your walls: it's cost-effective

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

While the paint is beautiful, durable, and fantastic in many ways, it isn’t always a cheap option. If you’re looking to do your bedroom over, the paint may be an expensive choice. To save on the costs, why not opt for a stunning wallpaper print. Wallpaper is low maintenance and can simply be removed if you get bored of it.

Don’t be shy when choosing your wallpaper print. These days bold designs are very trendy. Even floral can pull off the charm without it being in a country home.   

2. Add some chairs or seating areas: it's handy when putting shoes on

Main Bedroom CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom
CS DESIGN

Main Bedroom

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Chairs are not only meant for living rooms. You can add them to your bedroom. Besides, chairs make a clever addition, especially when putting your shoes on. Chairs are comfy and just make a bedroom relaxing and lovelier.

Your options are plenty when it comes to chairs. You could choose an armchair, occasional chair, an ottoman that doubles as storage, a day bed or a two-seater couch.   

3. Add some colour: it will keep things interesting and pretty

Palatial bedroom design of Katrina Antonovich, Luxury Antonovich Design Luxury Antonovich Design Classic style bedroom
Luxury Antonovich Design

Palatial bedroom design of Katrina Antonovich

Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design

Neutrals are perfect and easy to use when redoing your interior decoration. This works wonders for a bedroom makeover. You could also take things up a notch and add some colour. This bedroom is a beautiful example, showcasing gorgeous aqua blue accents throughout the space.   

4. Mirrors are a perfect reflection: they are almost great at illusions

Grey-scale Luxury Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Grey-scale Luxury

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

Mirrors are an excellent addition to your bedroom. If you are thinking about a bedroom makeover and haven’t considered hanging a mirror or two in your new bedroom then try it out. Mirrors are pros at playing illusions on the eye.

With that said if you were working with a small bedroom, adding mirrors across one end wall will give the illusion of the place looking bigger than it is. Mirrors are also handy to catch one more glimpse of yourself before you leave the house.   

5. Find the perfect lighting: every bedroom needs good lighting

Girl's bedroom 15 Years Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Girl's bedroom 15 Years

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

With your ideal design and decorated bedroom, you want to make sure that you also get the lights right. It’s no use having the perfect bedroom but it lacks the perfect lighting. You can opt for chandeliers, down lighters, pendant lights, a floor lamp, or a wall light. You are also spoilt for choice when it comes to designs and colours; simply let your creativity flow.   

6. Try darker accent walls: this will create drama and set the mood

Main Bedroom Metaphor Design Small bedroom Solid Wood Grey Artwork,Headboard,Bed,Side tables,Scatters
Metaphor Design

Main Bedroom

Metaphor Design
Metaphor Design
Metaphor Design

Dark accent walls are a very popular choice among interior designers and decorators. This is because dark colours add a hint of drama and intrigue to what could otherwise appear “plain-jane”. For your bedroom makeover, pair dark colour accent with brighter “jewel-like” colour notes. This will complement the marriage of charm and mystery.  

7. Choose a theme colour: it gives a living space structure

House Drelingcourt Fresnaye, KMMA architects KMMA architects Modern style bedroom
KMMA architects

House Drelingcourt Fresnaye

KMMA architects
KMMA architects
KMMA architects

Theme-colours are wonderful to give the space decorated structure. For your bedroom makeover, try choosing one or two primary theme colours. Work with these and level out the rest in neutrals.   

8. Spark creativity with some art: art is always a tasteful touch to any space

152 Waterkant , GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Minimalist bedroom
GSQUARED architects

152 Waterkant

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Art is undeniably beautiful and hard to ignore. Hanging some paintings in your bedroom will boost aesthetic appeal. These days, you can buy prints at affordable prices from nearly every home and decor store.   

9. Invest in a two-tone wall—this is unique and adds a hint of fun

Perspectives City Views, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern style bedroom
Studio Do Cabo

Perspectives City Views

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Have you ever had a two-toned wall in your bedroom? There are many ways you can achieve this. Picking two good colours and pairing them vertically or horizontally is sure to transform your bedroom into something interesting. It’s also a great way to work with colour blocking effects.

Have you found the bedroom inspiration that you’d like to copy for your own?

