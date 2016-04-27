A Remarkably Beautiful Home

This light and bright home feature on homify 360, is more than just a home! It's the ultimate level of style and luxury, simplicity and elegance, vibrant natural colours, and of course the exclusive panoramic views of the horizon, landscape and countryside! The magnificent villa designed by the architectural team at Lighten, in Medellin, Colombia takes full advantage of the surroundings, to create this fabulous home!

The home has an elongated shape, with straight modern lines. It may not look like it, but this is a double storey home and it's situated on top of a mountain, with gorgeous natural scenic views from all angles! Just wait until you see the sensational swimming pool and the rest of this villa for yourself! It's time to get a closer look!