A Remarkably Beautiful Home

This light and bright home feature on homify 360, is more than just a home! It's the ultimate level of style and luxury, simplicity and elegance, vibrant natural colours, and of course the exclusive panoramic views of the horizon, landscape and countryside! The magnificent villa designed by the architectural team at Lighten, in Medellin, Colombia takes full advantage of the surroundings, to create this fabulous home!
The home has an elongated shape, with straight modern lines. It may not look like it, but this is a double storey home and it's situated on top of a mountain, with gorgeous natural scenic views from all angles! Just wait until you see the sensational swimming pool and the rest of this villa for yourself! It's time to get a closer look!
From this aerial view, we catch a glimpse of the elegant and luxurious villa nestled perfectly into the mountain. The infinity swimming pool, comfortable deck area and outstanding views are just some of the main attractions that this home features.
Enjoy a cool summer breeze from this relaxing seating area by the pool or just take in the breath-taking scenery. This home design is creative, different, unusual, but yet absolutely gorgeous. A modern home surrounded by nature? Well, who said you need to go camping?
We now catch a closer glimpse of the stunning swimming pool. Its turquoise blue elegance, inviting cool waters and infinity feature, making it seem as though it is situated at the edge of the world! This home is comfortable and minimalist in every way with a very neutral use of colour throughout.
The main attraction for these homeowners does not seem to be the striking and eye-catching home, but instead the natural landscape that surrounds this fantastic villa. It is definitely modern and attractive to all visitors, but step outside and the grandeur is doubled by the view.
While we are still mesmerised by the swimming pool that has been exquisitely lit from within with modern lighting, we can now see into the living space of the home. It's a home that values the privacy of the inhabitants and this is emphasised by the location of the living space.
So while the home is not lit by the usual means of street lights, the homeowners had to opt for their own illumination, especially at night! LED lights beneath the cement slabs creates an incredible illuminated experience! Now that is perfect!
This is a view of the landscape at dusk, it's a magical experience with a lovely blue hue. The small electric fire creates a perfect balance between the interior space and the eye-catching swimming pool, creating the feeling of a warm, cosy room while remaining open and relaxing.
It's sensuous, beautiful and quite elegant to view, while adding an interesting aspect to this home. It's almost as if home decor and style has never been taken to this dimension of fabulous design. It just works it in this setting of natural beauty. It creates an almost resort-like experience.
We now move on to the bathroom. It has simple fixtures and fittings in a neutral colour, yet the spa pool adds a level of luxury and opulence. Let the outdoor experience become part of the bathroom through the open doors or simply close the doors for privacy.
The bathroom certainly communes with the great outdoors through the natural look, neutral colours and brilliant design, allowing for sunlight and ventilation to keep the space cool, calm and collected throughout the day.
We end our virtual tour of this tropical paradise today, with an evening view. The fascinating lighting on the ground adds just enough illumination to make this home eye-catching, but not enough to spoil the surrounding landscape.
The architecture is simple, warm and inviting. The natural environment is enhanced by the surrounding greenery of the luscious green lawn and small decorative palm trees adding to the ambiance. It's a beautiful villa in every way.