Create a Dream Veranda for your Home

A veranda may just be the perfect way of enjoying your home during those cold winter months. It allows for the garden to be an extension of the interior, but with the option of opening or closing the gorgeous glass doors! This will create a comfortable and cosy interior, or allow for a gentle breeze to cool the inside of your home.

Today on homify, we will look at a few dream veranda ideas, from contemporary sleek and modern design, to simple minimalist, even rustic charm, industrial loft style or for the really daring a Gothic appeal. There is definitely a veranda style for every personality and this Ideabook is filled with inspirational examples.