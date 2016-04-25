After reading this, you'll change the way you clean glass

Glass windows and doors within a home create a comfortable atmosphere of transparency. It's a classic style feature that looks elegant, but also needs periodic cleaning to retain its optimum quality and pleasant appearance. Glass windows and doors allow for natural sunlight to enter the home regularly, making the interior a cosy and comfortable place to be.

However, as you will see from this Ideabook, glass is so versatile it can be used in many other areas of the home! From the bathroom to the stairs, creating a fascinating shimmer that is luxurious, attractive and in some cases even illuminating! Continue reading and stay on top of any glass maintenance issues with homify!