After reading this, you'll change the way you clean glass

Glass windows and doors within a home create a comfortable atmosphere of transparency. It's a classic style feature that looks elegant, but also needs periodic cleaning to retain its optimum quality and pleasant appearance. Glass windows and doors allow for natural sunlight to enter the home regularly, making the interior a cosy and comfortable place to be.
However, as you will see from this Ideabook, glass is so versatile it can be used in many other areas of the home! From the bathroom to the stairs, creating a fascinating shimmer that is luxurious, attractive and in some cases even illuminating! Continue reading and stay on top of any glass maintenance issues with homify!
Cleaning the glass in your bathroom to ensure that crystal-like shine is easier than you think! And with these three simple steps, your glass fixtures will have a stunning sheen and elegant shimmer! So let's get started with cleaning.
Firstly, wipe down the glass to remove the dust that has accumulated over time, pay special attention to the frames of doors, hinges and even rails, use a brush or handheld vacuum cleaner for a perfect result! Then disinfect the glass by using a mixture of water, vinegar (you can use a neutral detergent if you prefer) and rubbing alcohol. The final step is to just clean the excess cleaning aid off with a dry cloth… this will leave your surface with a stunning shine.
Another important tip to remember when cleaning, whether you opt to remove the dust with a liquid or with a cloth, is that cleaning should be done logically. This means that the motion must be done in one direction, if not you will just end up spreading the dirt around!
A good cleaning tip that you probably do not know about, is to always clean your windowpanes on a cloudier day. If you decide to clean your shiny surfaces on a sunny day, the glass will just dry too quickly, leaving you with a wasted residue of cleaning product on the window. It's always better to dry the window with a cotton cloth and then wipe down the surface with a paper towel to get rid of the final lint, this will also add a glossy finish to the glass.
Vinegar is an excellent home cleaning product that is inexpensive and easy to find in any home! It's a natural product, so it's hypoallergenic and non-toxic, while providing an excellent cleaning ability too! Here's a simple way to make use of this magical product!
Mix a glass of water with rubbing alcohol and a tablespoon of white vinegar, pour this mixture into a spray bottle and shake well! This cleaning product can be used effectively throughout the home, from glass windows and doors, to balustrade glass! This fantastic and luxurious home was designed by the team at Livia Martins, and it's so fabulous!
Very often stubborn dirt and grime can only be cleaned through the active power of hot water! There is some kind of chemical reaction that hot water encourages that when mixed with a cleaning detergent, seems to get rid of dirt much quicker!
So if you've just moved into an old house that is need of some tender love and care or you have spent some time travelling abroad and now have a layer of dust on your windows and doors, your only solution is to mix boiling hot water with some white vinegar! In very extreme cases of tough dirt, it may even be worthwhile to add a tablespoon of liquid ammonia! Recover that lost transparency and get that shine again!
So here's the quick and easy part to get that glossy shimmer back in your home! A thorough clean on a regular basis will ensure that your glass stays shinier for a longer period of time, take up the task at least once a month and get rid of that dust and grime! Use a brush or cotton cloth as well as your homemade cleaner mixture of water, alcohol and vinegar.
If your windows are a little higher, then take appropriate steps to reach those heights by either using a ladder or extending your moist cloth with an old broom stick. Thereafter, replace the moist cloth with a dry cloth to remove excess moisture and finally cover the cloth with some newspaper for an ultimate shine!
Just in case you aren't sure what not to do when cleaning glass, here's a summary. Never use rough or rigid fabrics to clean glass as this may cause scratches or damage, also always remember to clean dust and debris first, as scratches may also occur if you do not!
Although cleaning the glass once a month is fairly regular, some places need cleaning more often, such as the shower, where lime scale and soap build up happens daily, it's advisable to clean the shower once a week to avoid this build up! Cleaning is an ongoing process and no quick fix will solve all your problems, regular care and maintenance will ensure that it is always looking sparkling!