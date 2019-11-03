10 amazing colours for a small room’s walls

We all know the powerless feeling of wanting to enlarge a room, yet not having the budget to tear down a wall or add an extension. However, there are other easier ways of making a room seem and feel bigger – and it comes in a can of paint!

Yes, painting a small room’s walls (and even opting for wallpaper or tiles) can go a long way to making a space seem more open and inviting. But don’t worry – there is a myriad of other colours besides pure white (even though it does remain one of the best options).

Keep in mind that you choice of wall colour can also be enhanced with the right furniture and décor pieces, regardless of whether it’s a small kitchen, bedroom, living room, or even a narrow hallway.

So, according to the experts (such as professionals Interior Designers and Decorators), these are 10 of the most creative colour choices, in no particular order, to splash onto a small room’s walls…