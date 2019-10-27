The Ultimate Guide To Painting The Exterior Walls of Your Home: Contractors in Pretoria

Painting your property is not simply about changing its colour. Instead, it’s more about the perfect balance of aesthetics and texture to complement the overall property. Some people prefer neutral colours to “play it safe”, others are bold and like to add some brighter colours to the walls.
The exterior walls are a part of your home people will see first. Making a good first impression is always important. Getting the right help even more so. Painting is expensive, and it is crucial to have the job done properly. This will avoid spending extra time and money on “patching” up errors. Kgodisho Solutions and Projects are one of Pretoria’s leading firms when it comes to reliable painting contractors.
Kgodisho Solutions and Projects also specialise in new builds, renovations, roof designs, waterproofing, paving, decking, and electrical to name a few.
The right team of painters in Pretoria will help you create a stunning home. Without any further ado, here’s your guide to painting the exterior walls of your property.
Painting, at first glance, may seem like an easy DIY task, but that’s not true. In fact, painting can be a mammoth task and very overwhelming. It takes stamina, creativity, and knowing more about structural and architectural details. This is very important to secure a proper job at the end of the project.
Professional painting contractors in Pretoria will be able to help you choose the right colour and complete the project 100%. They also have the right tools, skills and expertise when it comes to painting exterior walls. Hiring a professional will definitely be a better option than DIY.
With so many colours to choose from, sometimes it can become overwhelming. Your expert paint contractor will be able to assist on the latest colour trends. You are also spoilt for choice and can't choose your favourite colour, neutral colours make aesthetics blend easily with each other.
The best time to paint exterior walls is during summer. This is the season with less rainfall and sunny weather is perfect for drying paint faster.
These days’ paints are made with special technology that allows for quick drying, no harsh chemicals, and many eco-friendly aspects. Painting in the late afternoon is also better than starting in the morning. This is to avoid any dew from the evening and early morning.
Painting can be expensive. Special paint colour mixtures can increase the price. Some paints also have special features such as being weather-resistant, mould proof, and easy to clean.
When you opt to do it yourself, you will also need to buy brushes, rollers, drop sheet, extenders, and a ladder. However, when hiring a professional painter, the quote will include, labour and everything else. It’s always good to compare quotes and look to see if the company you’re hiring is a reputable one.
