6 Things you should know before buying a container: Essential container grading tips

Containers have recently become a leading trend in South Africa. Reusing these storage spaces is an excellent way to “recycle” and “reuse” a space that could be otherwise wasted. Container homes have become a popular option for people looking to lead a practice, cost-effective lifestyle. Containers are also often used as commercial spaces including, coffee shops, kiosks and as on-site offices.
Before purchasing a used container, there are few things you need to bear in mind. Container grading is an integral part of the sale as this will determine the condition of the container.
In most cases, containers are second-hand and were used to ship items across the sea. Oftentimes they’re re-purposed and recycled. Other times, people prefer to use them because they provide adequate space and can convert into almost anything.
CONTAINER RENTAL AND SALES in Cape Town are one of the leading companies providing used-containers. The home building company designs and builds containers into livable or workable spaces. They also convert containers into living spaces (affordable homes), as well as turn them into offices.
The company offers turn-key services as well as trusted container grading. This gives you peace of mind that your investment is worth every Rand you spend.
The following are 6 important things to consider about container grading when purchasing a container.
CW is the shortened form for cargo worthy and all containers have to be “cargo worthy” to be able to ship goods by sea or land for that matter. For a container to be cargo worthy, it must provide sufficient space and meets all the related necessary standards.
The institute of International Container Lessors are directly responsible to grading and inspecting all containers so that it passes various checks. Whether you need to rent a container or you wish to buy one to convert into a house, the container must be approved buy the IICL.
WWT or Wind and Water Tight are very important factors when it comes to containers. This is so because when using a container, there will be weather influences such as wind and rain, of course. If the container does not pass the grading for being wind and weather tight then repairs are needed. This is essential for people looking to use a container as a commercial space like a bar or coffee shop for that matter.
This is a very important group taking care that all aspects regarding containers and their specific grading standards are met. All containers must be safe to use whether on land, or on the sea and for whatever purpose it will be adapting. The Convention for Safe Containers insures international safety standards are met.
It’s not only enough to get the CSC involved in upholding the standards of all containers, but the ISO also needs to approve certain checks in a containers grading process.
This is a very special program that works hand-in-hand with the rest to ensure that containers are periodically checked and maintained. This is important to make sure long-term use is possible. Containers are very durable and when maintained properly, it can be a cost-effective investment.
Container Rental and Sales provides reputable service and approved containers for all your needs. Here’s what a shipping container in South Africa might cost you.