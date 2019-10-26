6 Things you should know before buying a container: Essential container grading tips

Containers have recently become a leading trend in South Africa. Reusing these storage spaces is an excellent way to “recycle” and “reuse” a space that could be otherwise wasted. Container homes have become a popular option for people looking to lead a practice, cost-effective lifestyle. Containers are also often used as commercial spaces including, coffee shops, kiosks and as on-site offices.

Before purchasing a used container, there are few things you need to bear in mind. Container grading is an integral part of the sale as this will determine the condition of the container.

In most cases, containers are second-hand and were used to ship items across the sea. Oftentimes they’re re-purposed and recycled. Other times, people prefer to use them because they provide adequate space and can convert into almost anything.

CONTAINER RENTAL AND SALES in Cape Town are one of the leading companies providing used-containers. The home building company designs and builds containers into livable or workable spaces. They also convert containers into living spaces (affordable homes), as well as turn them into offices.

The company offers turn-key services as well as trusted container grading. This gives you peace of mind that your investment is worth every Rand you spend.

The following are 6 important things to consider about container grading when purchasing a container.