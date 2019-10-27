The R4.5 million renovation in Parktown

Our designer spotlight shines onto Rykon Construction today. Located in Johannesburg, Rykon Construction was established in 2001. And since then, it has become one of the most top-notch building firms in the country.
Three divisions operate at Rykon Construction, each consisting of its own unique team equally dedicated to their relevant topic: Construction, Roofing, and Maintenance. Together, these teams ensure first-rate results for projects such as brand-new houses, alterations to existing structures, and renovations and extensions.
Today we zoom in one of the firm’s most recent projects: House Ravenscroft.
House Ravenscroft was an existing single-storey, split-level house that was in need of a modern refurbishment. To breathe new life (and space) into it, the professionals gutted the house and converted it into a more family friendly space perfect for modern-day, 21st century living.
The price of this head-turning transformation? A cool R4.5 million, which was worth every cent!
Post-renovation, the house is sleek, spacious, and ready for some modern-day living. And that includes the exterior façade, which is enhanced perfectly via a neat lawn, perfectly trimmed garden, and spacious terrace.
Even the more private areas of the house, such as the bathrooms, received a firm upgrade. In this bathroom, a neutral colour palette (consisting mostly of stone grey) is flaunted via oversized tiles. Glass separates the shower from the bathing area, while double sinks splendidly increase the bathroom's functionality.
A spacious TV room seamlessly flows out of a kitchen, with both areas enjoying decadent amounts of natural light filtering indoors. Notice how the living area's warm colour scheme visually separates it from the adjoining cooking space.
And speaking of natural lighting, see how it streams indoors via generous windows, a variety of glass doors, and even charming little clerestory windows.
Glass balustrades help keep the staircase safe while also bouncing the incoming light around the room.
Let's have a look at some more post-renovation pics of this new modern family home.