The R4.5 million renovation in Parktown

Our designer spotlight shines onto Rykon Construction today. Located in Johannesburg, Rykon Construction was established in 2001. And since then, it has become one of the most top-notch building firms in the country.

Three divisions operate at Rykon Construction, each consisting of its own unique team equally dedicated to their relevant topic: Construction, Roofing, and Maintenance. Together, these teams ensure first-rate results for projects such as brand-new houses, alterations to existing structures, and renovations and extensions.

Today we zoom in one of the firm’s most recent projects: House Ravenscroft.



