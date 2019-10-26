The magnificence of the Media Wall by Rayshon Pty Ltd

Our newest source of design inspiration comes from Rayshon Pty Ltd. Located in Sandton, Rayshon Pty Ltd provides various products to clients, including one of the most innovative and practical features designed to enhance one’s lifestyle in the 21st century: the Media Wall.

The design of the Media Wall came about when the question was asked: How can technology be successfully and stylishly integrated into designer spaces? With its flexibility and customisation versatility, the Media Wall is the answer to that question, and is bent on becoming the no. 1 option for professional Interior Designers and homeowners.

But how does the Media Wall combine modern technology with first-class style? Thanks to the combined efforts of top designers, engineers and technology experts, the Media Wall is the answer to a room’s wiring of a flat-screen TV, speaker system, decoders, DVD players etc. in the form of an ultra-modern, flexible unit.

The result? A wealth of devices are kept safe and secure without compromising the visual aesthetics of an interior space – and that includes residential houses, corporate offices, and more.