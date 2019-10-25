An insightful look at how interior designers in Johannesburg transform a shopping mall in Cresta

Everybody enjoys a beautiful shopping mall. Not only do great-looking shopping malls pique our interest to shop, but it also stimulates the senses.

The Cresta shopping mall is one of Johannesburg’s popular venues. Shoppers come from near and far to visit their favourite stores, watch a movie, have a bite to eat, and indulge in some “shopping therapy”. With over 260 shops to choose from, shoppers are spoilt for choice.

With the years gone by, Cresta needed a new look, an update to refurbish and refresh a destination loved by many. Interior designers in Johannesburg SPAGESH INTERIORS took on the task of turning “tired” finishes into a chic space. The all-new Cresta shopping mall is now a must visit shopping destination.

In this ideabook we have a look at what the team at Spagesh has done. They design and fit out commercial, retail and office spaces but also specialise in project management and residential interior designing.