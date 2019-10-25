An insightful look at how interior designers in Johannesburg transform a shopping mall in Cresta

Everybody enjoys a beautiful shopping mall. Not only do great-looking shopping malls pique our interest to shop, but it also stimulates the senses.
The Cresta shopping mall is one of Johannesburg’s popular venues. Shoppers come from near and far to visit their favourite stores, watch a movie, have a bite to eat, and indulge in some “shopping therapy”. With over 260 shops to choose from, shoppers are spoilt for choice.
With the years gone by, Cresta needed a new look, an update to refurbish and refresh a destination loved by many. Interior designers in Johannesburg SPAGESH INTERIORS took on the task of turning “tired” finishes into a chic space. The all-new Cresta shopping mall is now a must visit shopping destination.
In this ideabook we have a look at what the team at Spagesh has done. They design and fit out commercial, retail and office spaces but also specialise in project management and residential interior designing.
This entrance has nothing fabulous to offer. Instead, it looks old and “boring” like it’s in desperate need of a makeover.
The interior designer’s team at Spagesh created a glamorous entrance. The interior designer’s team at Spagesh created a glamorous entrance. They replaced the worn old tiles with contemporary and easy maintenance pavers. The carefully designed arch completely transformed the entrance into a modern architecture inspired building.
This previous information station is complete with several dark colours including wood that makes it very 70s dated. It’s easy to miss this very important spot because it just gets lost in the outdated feel. It was clearly also in need of a desperate makeover.
The all-new info station is looking fresh, vibrant, and ready to assist shoppers. Spagesh Interiors installed a brand new counter. With the new counter they also added a new roof to house the embedded mood lighting. The overall look is fun, clean and modern.
This structural post is one of many that holds the building in place. It’s an important piece of architecture but this one looks very old. The paint colours are “bland” and “dull” in every way.
Interior designers completely renewed the structural posts of the mall. It now features fresh white paint, excellent mood lighting as well as an amazing floral print. The floral print on the pillars in the mall makes for an excellent feature wall. They add just the right amount of colour to the rest of the neutrally-fresh-white painted walls.
Before the beautiful makeover, Cresta mall in Johannesburg featured very little lighting. This made the place feel small and cramped. Less lighting also made the place look dark and dingy.
The designers added beautiful mood lighting into the tray ceilings and additional main lights throughout the mall. The lighter colour paint and new floor tiles opened up the walkways. Shoppers can now enjoy a vibrant, light, and carefree shopping experience.
Despite being such a big shopping mall, the previous lighting setup, dark paints and use of dark woods, made the space feel very small and restricted.
The designers removed the old and brought in the new. Cresta is a beautiful place to be in. This is because of the new tiles, lights, and walls.
These public bathrooms before had very dark finishes. The walls and counter top washbasins were finished with dark tiles and old-looking urinals.
Not only did the designers replace the old urinals for modern-looking ones, but they also added a cheery pop of blue in these bathrooms. The sink fixtures are also brand new. To finish the look, designers created a unique wall art city theme. This can be seen in all the bathrooms in the Cresta mall.
Here’s a closer look at those new urinals and fantastic mood lighting that complements the blue fixtures.
The bathrooms feature more delightful wall art, inspiring beauty throughout this shopping mall.
These tiles are dark and have long lost their appeal.
To add to the overall chic look, the designers were keen to add various elements that show off the glamour and glitz that is the all-new Cresta mall.
