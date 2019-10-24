CS Design: Tonnes of class for an upmarket family home

Located in Sandton, Johannesburg, CS Design is one of South Africa’s busiest and professional interior design firms. With an inspiring portfolio showcasing a range of projects (including residential, hospitality, retail, and office spaces), CS Design is known for offering competitive prices to its growing list of clients.
CS Design was founded by Carin Shardelow in 1996 after she moved back from gaining a wealth of design experience in New York. Since then, Carin has ensured a cosmopolitan touch for all her projects, something that she picked up from staying in The Big Apple, London, Pretoria and Johannesburg. No wonder her firm has received the SA Decorex excellence award!
Today, we take a trip down memory lane and revisit one of CS Design’s projects completed in 2015: an up-class family home that underwent a classical interior renovation.
The
wow already starts before one enters the home, thanks to the picturesque garden leading up to the front entrance.
Notice how the delicate garden trimmings, like the curvy pebble pool and lollipop trees, lend a romantic look to the exteriors, subtly teasing us with what to expect from the classic-style interiors.
For a proper high tea, this classic-style living room is superb. Enjoying a soft neutral colour palette with earthy tints, it's a delightful mixture of patterns and textures that ensure strong visual character.
Things get a bit more casual (although by no means less stylish) in the informal lounge, noted for its cool blue colour scheme.
Generous glass doors (with cosy wooden trimmings) usher in a decent amount of natural light and garden views, adding to the social ambience of the space.
The colour scheme warms up again when we locate the kitchen, where hot reds and fun purples make the island's surrounding stools become most prominent. The classic-style cupboards in the background lend a vintage, traditional look to the kitchen.
Now this is a space dedicated to top-notch culinary actions, as well as pleasurable socialising!
But it's not only the main rooms—even the little 'in-between' zones, such as the hallways and corners which separate the main areas of the house, weren't overlooked. Case in point, that elegant floor rug demanding attention; that perfectly round wooden table underneath the classic chandelier; the golden finishes of the wall art…
Let’s feast our eyes on a few more visuals that further detail the splendour of these interiors (and some exteriors, too).
