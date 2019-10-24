CS Design: Tonnes of class for an upmarket family home

Located in Sandton, Johannesburg, CS Design is one of South Africa’s busiest and professional interior design firms. With an inspiring portfolio showcasing a range of projects (including residential, hospitality, retail, and office spaces), CS Design is known for offering competitive prices to its growing list of clients.

CS Design was founded by Carin Shardelow in 1996 after she moved back from gaining a wealth of design experience in New York. Since then, Carin has ensured a cosmopolitan touch for all her projects, something that she picked up from staying in The Big Apple, London, Pretoria and Johannesburg. No wonder her firm has received the SA Decorex excellence award!

Today, we take a trip down memory lane and revisit one of CS Design’s projects completed in 2015: an up-class family home that underwent a classical interior renovation.