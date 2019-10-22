Get a head start with the latest interior design trends for 2020: Inspiration by Johannesburg interior designers and decorators

If you’re bored of the way your living spaces currently look then it’s time to “refresh” and “renew.” With the New Year around the corner, you want to stay ahead of your game and make your home modern and beautiful.

In this ideabook, we highlight some amazing looks for your home. Expert Johannesburg interior designers CKW LIFESTYLE designed these beautiful living spaces. Their work includes creating bespoke furnishings and decorative pieces. They also specialise in upholstery, project management, interior architecture, and interior decorating.

2020 is packed with inspiration from nature, re-purposed and recycled furniture, as well as some amazing paint colours. Without any further ado, here are the latest interior design trends!