Get a head start with the latest interior design trends for 2020: Inspiration by Johannesburg interior designers and decorators

If you’re bored of the way your living spaces currently look then it’s time to “refresh” and “renew.” With the New Year around the corner, you want to stay ahead of your game and make your home modern and beautiful.
In this ideabook, we highlight some amazing looks for your home. Expert Johannesburg interior designers CKW LIFESTYLE designed these beautiful living spaces. Their work includes creating bespoke furnishings and decorative pieces. They also specialise in upholstery, project management, interior architecture, and interior decorating.
2020 is packed with inspiration from nature, re-purposed and recycled furniture, as well as some amazing paint colours. Without any further ado, here are the latest interior design trends!
There is something exquisite about the colour grey and it is definitely making a strong impression in the interior decor scene and colour palette. Grey is not only easy to blend in contrast to other colours but it is neat and perfect for a modern home.
In recent years, it’s become all the more popular to add plants and flowers into the living spaces. Nature has a way to bring about a sense of relaxation and it helps keep the air clean. The interior decorators also blended nature with modern furnishings. The result of that beautiful combination is this gorgeous living room.
Plush or soft-velvet-like textures are one of the highlights for interior design trends of 2020. Oblong furniture in soft materials is ideal in this instance.
2020 Will see many recycled furnishings and natural elements inspired by Mother Nature. The screen leading to the patio in this home is made with naturally-sourced wood and crafted to perfection.
Wood is great to re-purpose and create some amazing pieces of decor. The interior designers in Johannesburg used more wood to make this bespoke feature wall behind the TV.
2020’s Interior design trends also see inspiration drawn from a modern-industrial aspect. The feature wall here is done in a beautiful, natural stone cladding, while the staircase is metal. The interior decoration of this home includes unique art decorative pieces. One of these is as seen featured here with a metal art sculpture.
Like grey, purple also has a prominent place for 2020’s interior design trends. It is excellent for decor pieces as well as furniture items. The retro look will add that sense of modern-dynamic to your home.
Linear storage is a must-have come 2020 as it is turning heads in the line up of trending interior designs.
This breakfast/kitchen area has a stylish linear storage wall. You can go ahead using floating shelves or incorporate a storage cabinet that doesn’t have any doors. The beauty of linear storage is to flaunt the lovely items stored there.
Black is a striking colour and one that cannot be ignored. It absorbs light and emits a sense of mystery and charming delight. Black is one of the hottest colours trending in interior design and can be used for aesthetic fixtures as well as furniture items.
