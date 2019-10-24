Your browser is out-of-date.

12 small bathrooms that you should see before remodelling yours

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
It’s happened: you’ve discovered the house of your dreams and it has everything you’ve wished for! A beautiful entryway, a stunning front- and back garden, and even a spacious open-plan living room that merges seamlessly with the kitchen.

There is just one thing you didn’t ask for: that small bathroom. Guess the best thing to do now is hack it up and make it bigger, right?

Not quite! Because even though said small bathroom might have little legroom, an awkwardly fitting toilet and a much smaller shower / tub than you would have liked, it can still be fully functional, practical and stylish with just a few thoughtful modifications. After all, one doesn’t require a tonne of space to shave, shower, and answer nature’s call, does one? 

The thing to really keep in mind here is that tiny doesn’t necessarily mean impractical. In fact, a small bathroom can teach us how to keep our toiletries to a minimum (because who really needs 4 different kinds of shampoos?). With a smaller bathroom, we are basically forced to throw out unnecessary pieces that add to clutter.

So, with a less-is-more approach in mind, let’s take a look at 12 small bathrooms (done up by professionals in the architectural / design industry) that are just as elegant, beautiful, and practical as their larger counterparts. 


1. The secret to making this small bathroom more visually spacious?

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

That soft colour palette that helps to spread the lighting (both natural and artificial) from surface to surface.  

Of course the elegant lighting fixtures and graceful décor don’t hurt either! 

2. No room for a tub? This modern bathroom moved its bathing space outdoors to a (covered) little patio!

Main Bathroom Metaphor Design Minimal style Bathroom Aluminium/Zinc White Outdoor Bath,Greenery,Terazzo Tiles,Monochrome
Metaphor Design

Main Bathroom

Metaphor Design
Metaphor Design
Metaphor Design

3. This tiny water closet is far from dull and cramped thanks to wall niches (for storage) and a floating vanity.

Guest Toilet Kori Interiors Minimal style Bathroom
Kori Interiors

Guest Toilet

Kori Interiors
Kori Interiors
Kori Interiors

4. Luckily wall tiles don't take up any legroom.

Bathroom renovation, Rykon Construction Rykon Construction Modern bathroom
Rykon Construction

Rykon Construction
Rykon Construction
Rykon Construction

That's how this bathroom manages to strike an elegant pose: with beautiful oversized tiles conjuring up an accent wall.

5. Speaking of beautiful tiles, how about this striking shower with its texture and cladding?

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Tiles Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

And that glass wall separates the shower space from the floor without taking up visual space! 

6. Even the rustic design style can be appreciated with very little legroom.

Beach Retreat, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style bathroom
Studio Do Cabo

Beach Retreat

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Case in point, this design with its pebble flooring, timber vanity / mirror, and rough-looking walls.

7. Even awkward locations, like this loft space, can become practical with the correct placement of bathroom pieces.

CLARENCE STREET, Covet Design Covet Design Classic style bathroom
Covet Design

CLARENCE STREET

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

Our recommendation for awkward layouts? Stick to a light colour palette and use as little texture / pattern as possible!

8. Now this is a sublime way of replacing an oversized tub without losing visual appeal!

Sea Point Apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style bathroom
Studio Do Cabo

Sea Point Apartment

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

9. Never overlook the style power of wall art, in both big and small rooms.

bathroom Studio Do Cabo Industrial style bathroom
Studio Do Cabo

bathroom

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

And nature art / botanical prints always have a way of softening up a space while adding a touch of colour.

10. Get clever with corners, especially in awkward-shaped spaces.

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern bathroom Bathroom wallpaper blue and white
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

That wall cupboard can go a long way in helping to clear up cluttered bathroom accessories in here.

11. Deluxe lighting saves the day!

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Even the smallest space can become beautifully bright (and more visually spacious) if you get clever and creative with your lighting fixtures. And bonus points if you opt for a shiny surface (like that accent wall and the oversized mirror) to help cast the light around the room. 

12. With a floating vanity, you clear up floor space while also taking care of storage—pure perfection!

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Since we’re seeing how small can be super stylish, have a look at these 5 beautiful designs of small kitchen cupboards

Get a head start with the latest interior design trends for 2020: Inspiration by Johannesburg interior designers and decorators
Which of these 12 small bathrooms inspire you the most?

