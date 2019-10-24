12 small bathrooms that you should see before remodelling yours

It’s happened: you’ve discovered the house of your dreams and it has everything you’ve wished for! A beautiful entryway, a stunning front- and back garden, and even a spacious open-plan living room that merges seamlessly with the kitchen.

There is just one thing you didn’t ask for: that small bathroom. Guess the best thing to do now is hack it up and make it bigger, right?

Not quite! Because even though said small bathroom might have little legroom, an awkwardly fitting toilet and a much smaller shower / tub than you would have liked, it can still be fully functional, practical and stylish with just a few thoughtful modifications. After all, one doesn’t require a tonne of space to shave, shower, and answer nature’s call, does one?

The thing to really keep in mind here is that tiny doesn’t necessarily mean impractical. In fact, a small bathroom can teach us how to keep our toiletries to a minimum (because who really needs 4 different kinds of shampoos?). With a smaller bathroom, we are basically forced to throw out unnecessary pieces that add to clutter.

So, with a less-is-more approach in mind, let’s take a look at 12 small bathrooms (done up by professionals in the architectural / design industry) that are just as elegant, beautiful, and practical as their larger counterparts.



