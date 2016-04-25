A Surprisingly Luxurious Home

In this homify 360 feature today, we visit a villa in Brazil, designed by the expert team at Lucas Lage Architecture, on a rather spacious ground of 460 m². The mix of textures, patterns and vibrant colours creates a home filled with character and personal style.

The large open spaces of the home, create a comfortable atmosphere that perfectly blends a variety of styles, from truly ethnic to modern and sleek! But wait until you see the lush surroundings of the gorgeous swimming pool! Elegant charm and wonderful sophistication, is just what this house has to offer! Now let's have a closer look too!