A Surprisingly Luxurious Home

In this homify 360 feature today, we visit a villa in Brazil, designed by the expert team at Lucas Lage Architecture, on a rather spacious ground of 460 m². The mix of textures, patterns and vibrant colours creates a home filled with character and personal style.
The large open spaces of the home, create a comfortable atmosphere that perfectly blends a variety of styles, from truly ethnic to modern and sleek! But wait until you see the lush surroundings of the gorgeous swimming pool! Elegant charm and wonderful sophistication, is just what this house has to offer! Now let's have a closer look too!
The simplicity of this house is seen from the outside, the all-white walls and hidden features create a comfortable yet elegant environment, while the grassy landscape adds to the stylish yet trendy exterior making this home relaxing and almost at one with nature.
A gorgeous front garden, welcomes and invites guests into the comfortable and pleasant residence, adding a natural vibrancy to an otherwise neutral exterior. The broad stone pathway leads the way to the back of the home, where more fabulous style awaits! But more on that later!
The dining room has an outstanding designer appeal, from its elegant crystal chandelier to the shiny red table and even the marble staircase with the glass railing. Each aspect having its own stylish design that makes it an extraordinary feature in the home.
It's impressively decorated with an open and breezy atmosphere that is modern yet fascinating. Eclectic style has nothing on this opulent and luxurious interior, filled with excellent lighting and brilliant features. Wooden dining table chairs complete the decor, and will definitely make for an entertaining discussion at any dinner party!
The living room of this magnificent home boasts lofty ceilings, which adds an almost royal yet modern atmosphere to this space. The furniture is a mix of neutral colours, a simple palette of off-white, marble tiles and a luxurious leather seat.
The coffee table adds an interesting dimension to the decor taking on a more modern approach, while the art pieces within the room, adds an attractive textured style to the living space. Polite conversation, good company and plenty of tea is what this design feature has in mind!
For some, having a colourful kitchen might be a risky experience, but for the daring and dramatic, a colourful kitchen is a must have! This red, black and white kitchen is definitely want to talk about! The striking colour combination makes for a designer decor that is eye-catching and charming, while the illumination from all angles takes this kitchen to another dimension of interior design.
The kitchen is filled with ample natural sunlight throughout the day, while the sleek and modern appliances, chic black countertops and all-white cabinets creates a combination that is totally out of this world! It even has a nifty glass table for those informal meals! If you are in need of patio Colour Schemes for a Cool and Creative Kitchen, then this Ideabook is for you!
Would you have imagined that this home is actually so spacious from just that first image? This patio and outdoor dining area is great for those meals with family and friends in the comfort of your own home. Enjoy a delicious barbecue or turn the eating area into a bar for that adult bonding time?
It's excellently decorated to be at one with the outdoors, the natural wooden flooring, kitchen area and seating space allows this patio to be an extension of the great indoors. The decor is traditional, with elegant ethnic mosaic tiles decorating the walls and low hanging lighting creating an intimate setting.
We have come to an end of this virtual tour today, but we did mention that there is a stunning swimming pool! This spacious patio allows for perfect pool parties with ample seating area for everyone. The sensational swimming pool in its azure blue colour looks absolutely inviting in every way.
The wooden deck area surrounding the pool is a great place to just soak up the sun, while you work on your tan! Enjoy the comfort and style of modern living without even leaving the comfort of your own home. The undercover feature of the patio area means you can enjoy the outdoors regardless of the season, so come rain or shine you will be safe!