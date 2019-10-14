Modern Interior Design for a Three-bedroom Home in Mumbai

Every project is unique in terms of its design as well as the final execution. In this fantastic home in Kandivali East, the challenge was to create a ‘wow’ factor in the house with a single tone. The Interior Designers & Decorators of Clickhomz, Mumbai have worked their magic by using a shade of grey for the entire home. What is also remarkable is that they have managed to present a beautiful and impressive home within a tight schedule of 45 days. Despite the challenges typically encountered in civil work and remodelling, the designers have delivered the project on time, while also meeting the expectations of the homeowner.
Everything about this space is unique and lovely. For instance, the main door to the house is quite unusual. The gold pattern provides visibility while also offering protection. The simple glass partition on the side serves the purpose of hiding the shoe shelves.
The seating is stylish as well as comfortable. The patterned chair makes its presence felt among the solid yellow colour in the remaining seats. The two-seater has a cushion, which reflects the shades in the patterned wingman chair, bringing the look together quite well.
Accents such as lounge and hanging chairs add comfort and excitement to interiors. A swing chair hangs beautifully in the balcony to offer a seat for moments of relaxation.
The kitchen has been completely remodelled. The new and contemporary look is fabulous as the glossy deep blue tone brightens the interiors. By combining a dark colour with white, the designers have maintained a sober yet attractive look for the kitchen.
The design is intelligent and impressive. A closer look reveals how beautifully the designers have incorporated glass shutters to give an open and spacious look to the room. They have also included rolling shutters to prevent heaviness or a cramped feel in the kitchen.
This bedroom is designed to present an inspiring space for a child. The colours, shades and the patterns are sure to be engaging and thrilling. The designers have chosen several colours and coordinated them well. They have also incorporated the need for security and easy access by providing an extra entry point through the parent’s bedroom.
Using one wall as the focal point, the designers have chosen to stick with a simple design for the master bedroom. The upholstered headboard is nothing short of gorgeous as it balances the dark colour quite well.
For modern kitchen design ideas, find inspiration from these 12 bright ideas every kitchen needs.