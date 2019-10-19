5 fantastic ways to design your rooftop terrace in 2020

Opting to build yourself a rooftop terrace, or converting an existing one into a more functional space, can be quite the daunting (and costly) task. However, with the right professionals by your side, and committing to proper planning, it can be one of the best additions to your home, not to mention what it can mean for your property’s value.

Sure, the costs associated can be huge (depending on various factors), but as humans our need to be connected to nature and the outdoors can be met. In addition, a rooftop space can also enhance your house’s sustainability, aiding in water management and lessening heat exposure.

But just because you can doesn’t mean you should. So, before you start shopping for new rooftop furniture, make sure that it’s actually a clever undertaking by focusing on the following:

• The quality of views: What will the views be from your new rooftop terrace? Are they worth the cost of catching a tiny glimpse of the ocean or landscape far on the horizon? Or will you still be met with a grand side view of the building next door?

• Structural load capacity: Make sure your rooftop can function properly and safely with what you’re expecting of it. Remember, retrofitting an accessible rooftop area means adding lots of extra weight to it. Always be aware of structural load and building code requirements (which is why we recommended working with a professional in the first place).

• Accommodating mechanical equipment: You need to plan for any mechanical equipment you’ll be positioning on your rooftop such as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. Keep in mind that you’ll likely be dealing with rooftop ductwork, equipment and piping which were never intended for a roof space in the first place. And you don’t want any of these elements to affect the desired ambience of your dream rooftop space.

• Easy access: How will you be reaching your new rooftop terrace? Staircase? Elevator? How about people with disabilities—will they be able to reach your new rooftop terrace (of course this is not something to be considered for everybody, especially not if you are building a private rooftop terrace on your personal property).

• Waterproofing: Avoiding leaks anywhere in (and on top of) your home is critical. After all, an attractive rooftop patio that leaks will never be worth the cost and effort. Should a problem arise with a conventional roof, it’s a simple matter of going up and fixing it. But once that roof is covered with a terrace, it’s a lot trickier locating the problem. Ensure you get it done the first time by working with a professional Architect, Builder, Contractor, etc. right from the start.

And after all that, if you’re still convinced that a rooftop terrace is just the thing for your house in 2020, indulge in these five ways to add style and functionality to it!



