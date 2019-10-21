5 Amazing ideas for dining room spaces inspired by professional interior designers in Johannesburg

A dining room is not merely the living space to eat in, but instead, you can think of it as an extension to your social space in your home. With your guests looking forward to sinking their teeth into the scrumptious meal prepared, you may as well keep them memorised by the glamour that is your dining room.
Pro interior designers in Johannesburg like the team at Deborah Garth Interior Design have helped many clients turn regular living spaces into something stylish and chic. Whether you prefer modern minimalistic dining rooms or want it to shine with glitz and glam, you can get the help you need from top professionals at homify.
Deborah Garth Interior Design specialises in turnkey interior design, design consultation, project management, and new builds to name a few.
Here are 5 excellent ideas to improve your dining room living space.
This dining room shows a grand emphasis on minimalistic design. In this example, the designer used neutral colours along with bespoke dining furniture. This combination opened up the dining room making it feel more spacious. The hanging chandelier adds that extra boost of
chic-appeal and this living space also boast beautiful African art hangings for more charm.
When it comes to smaller spaces, you don’t only have to incorporate a large dining table and dining chairs. This rustic dining living space caters for two. Take a simple bistro set up of furniture. Place your bistro set into a beautiful country-like setting as seen in this picture. Before you know it your small dining space is cosy and inviting.
This “dining nook” is the perfect setup when you have limited space to work with. The glass dining table gives the illusion of a larger room. The barely-there glass table paired with the grey chairs is a beautiful match. The pendant lights are a nice touch to add a cosy, relaxing feel to this space.
If your dining room offers enough space for a solid wood dining table, then go for it. You can tone it down with a set of Philippe Starck inspired Ghost chairs as the interior designer has done here. The wooden table and clear chairs are an excellent furniture display.
Another way to get your dining room looking amazing is to add some fantastic artwork to the walls. You could also add a unique centerpiece to the table for that matter. Interior designer Deborah Garth used the beauty of art to spruce up this patio dining area.
If you think your dining room is too small for a dining table, here’s some dining inspiration you cannot afford to miss!
Here’re some excellent ideas for open-plan dining rooms and kitchen living spaces.