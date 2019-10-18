3 modern family homes by A4AC Architects

Our designer spotlight for today shines on seasoned architectural firm A4AC Architects, located in Johannesburg. Although the firm might be only a few years old, its growing portfolio showcases a wealth of projects and experience.
A4AC Architects offers numerous services to clients, from architectural plans and interior designs to construction documentation and management services – with equal dedication to the residential spaces, commercial designs, and community projects. A4AC Architects is also known for specialising in alternative construction methods such as container construction and light-weight steel framing.
Today we take a sneak peek at three of the firm’s most recent projects: modern-day family homes that present all the required amenities and luxuries that a 21st century lifestyle could require.
For this brand-new build in the Eastern Cape, the professionals resorted to a super modern style with all the regular characteristics: strong lines, natural materials, a touch of pattern here and there (via stone and wood, etc.), open spaces, and a strong commitment to the neutral colours which results in a clean and neat look.
How adorable is that cosy little patio on the side, complete with outdoor lounging set?
Located in Alberton, Johannesburg, house no. 2 still brings the modern design style with precision, although it’s far from a copy-and-paste from the previous example. Notice, for instance, how the front entrance is enhanced beautifully via a covered porch and a striking concrete frame which literally extrudes from the rest of the structure.
The front side of the house might be a one-floor design, yet that changes the farther back we move—all thanks to the fact that this structure is located on a sloping landscape.
Here, at the rear, a covered balcony, situated right above a covered back patio, looks out onto a backyard garden. And just see how those stone-clad surfaces bring a delicious amount of pattern and texture to the façade, delightfully enhancing the visual character of this modern family home.
The last example is a design featured in Knysna, a replacement for a property that burned down. And even though this architectural design is not in 3D, we still have no trouble translating the design and layout of this modern home.
But, luckily for this example…
… we have the floor plans of both the ground- and top floors, providing us with so much detail regarding the interior layout of this modern home.
Flowing right out of the garage is a lobby which takes us to an open-plan kitchenette, dining zone, and spacious living room. Two bedrooms (most probably guest rooms) are located on either side.
Upstairs we find so much more space and potential in the form of two bedrooms (one of which is the main suite), two bathrooms, a kitchen, and an even more spacious open-plan living- and dining area.
And let's not forget about that super elongated patio that adds even more promise to the home in terms of functionality, outdoor furniture and decorations, plus al fresco spots to enjoy the surrounding views.
