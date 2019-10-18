3 modern family homes by A4AC Architects

Our designer spotlight for today shines on seasoned architectural firm A4AC Architects, located in Johannesburg. Although the firm might be only a few years old, its growing portfolio showcases a wealth of projects and experience.

A4AC Architects offers numerous services to clients, from architectural plans and interior designs to construction documentation and management services – with equal dedication to the residential spaces, commercial designs, and community projects. A4AC Architects is also known for specialising in alternative construction methods such as container construction and light-weight steel framing.

Today we take a sneak peek at three of the firm’s most recent projects: modern-day family homes that present all the required amenities and luxuries that a 21st century lifestyle could require.



