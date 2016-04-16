Fundamental rules about pets in an apartment building

In South Africa, every city metro will have its own set of by-laws regarding animals, which will dictate rules and regulations regarding the ownership and possession of domestic pets. Although there may be variances, most cities in the country have largely the same types of by-laws when it comes to pets.

Basically, when it comes to owning animals, you are allowed to have two dogs or two cats older than six months in an apartment, unless you apply for a permit to keep a larger amount. Such permits need to be applied for, and are usually only awarded to pet shops, veterinary clinics, etc.

What this comes down to is that you can technically keep to pets in an apartment, but there are some other restrictions to keep in mind:

- You cannot keep an animal that howls, barks, meows or screams to such an extent that it causes nuisance or disturbance to neighbours.

- You are not allowed to keep a pet that suffers from a contagious or infectious disease and is untreated.

- You cannot keep a pet that is not confined to your own premises at all times (your flat, this case).