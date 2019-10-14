12 inspiring front doors to enhance your home’s kerb appeal

The look and feel of your home’s front door can reveal a lot about you and your personal style. More importantly, it can also add to your home’s look and your property’s kerb appeal – or subtract from it.

But of course selecting a beautiful front door that is strong and safe, plus fits your home’s style and your budget, can be quite the tricky process. That is, if you attempt this process without homify, as we have done your homework for you!

So, before you go scope out the latest door designs, whether in store or online, take the following into account first:

• Your budget: Like all home improvement projects, buying / replacing a front door is considered an investment. Thus, apart from the costs, consider the following before picking what you think is the perfect door:

o Upfront costs vs. long-term benefits

o Maintenance requirements

o Protection against the elements

o Are any pre-finishing costs, additional staining, or painting required?

o Hardware and accessories

o Spending extra on remodelling add-ons like lighting, doorbell, etc.

Obliviously, it is ideal to pick a front door that can instantly add value and beauty to your property without any additional features.

• The materials: The durability, maintenance, price, and appearance of your front door will directly be affected by the type of materials that it’s made of. Wood, steel, fibreglass, and clear glass are four of the most popular materials used for doors, each with its own pros and cons. Be sure to chat to an expert at the store about your choice and how it will affect your budget and lifestyle before committing!

• The size: Due to the rich variety of house- and entrance designs, there are numerous options in terms of door sizes – not only in terms of length, but also width. And depending on your home, you may require a larger or smaller, taller or wider, thicker or thinner, or even a double-entry door. Be sure to include any sidelights, transoms, and other decorative elements to help you pick the right size. And if you are unsure about what size door you should opt for or how to go about it, simple chat to someone at the store or a professional in the industry like a builder or carpenter.

• The style: There are right and wrong ways in which your front door can stand out from the rest of your façade. Basically, it needs to be practical (i.e. keep intruders and the weather out) while also being beautiful. There is nothing wrong with experimenting, such as adding artistic glass elements to a traditional door to make it more eclectic – that’s the beauty of personal taste.

To kick-start your inspiration, take a look at these 12 front door designs that range from super traditional and ultra modern to strikingly rustic and uniquely contemporary…



