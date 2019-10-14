Your browser is out-of-date.

12 inspiring front doors to enhance your home’s kerb appeal

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Inso's Aluminium Doors, Inso Architectural Solutions Inso Architectural Solutions Modern style doors Aluminium/Zinc
The look and feel of your home’s front door can reveal a lot about you and your personal style. More importantly, it can also add to your home’s look and your property’s kerb appeal – or subtract from it. 

But of course selecting a beautiful front door that is strong and safe, plus fits your home’s style and your budget, can be quite the tricky process. That is, if you attempt this process without homify, as we have done your homework for you! 

So, before you go scope out the latest door designs, whether in store or online, take the following into account first:

• Your budget: Like all home improvement projects, buying / replacing a front door is considered an investment. Thus, apart from the costs, consider the following before picking what you think is the perfect door:

o Upfront costs vs. long-term benefits

o Maintenance requirements

o Protection against the elements

o Are any pre-finishing costs, additional staining, or painting required?

o Hardware and accessories

o Spending extra on remodelling add-ons like lighting, doorbell, etc.

Obliviously, it is ideal to pick a front door that can instantly add value and beauty to your property without any additional features. 

• The materials: The durability, maintenance, price, and appearance of your front door will directly be affected by the type of materials that it’s made of. Wood, steel, fibreglass, and clear glass are four of the most popular materials used for doors, each with its own pros and cons. Be sure to chat to an expert at the store about your choice and how it will affect your budget and lifestyle before committing! 

• The size: Due to the rich variety of house- and entrance designs, there are numerous options in terms of door sizes – not only in terms of length, but also width. And depending on your home, you may require a larger or smaller, taller or wider, thicker or thinner, or even a double-entry door. Be sure to include any sidelights, transoms, and other decorative elements to help you pick the right size. And if you are unsure about what size door you should opt for or how to go about it, simple chat to someone at the store or a professional in the industry like a builder or carpenter

• The style: There are right and wrong ways in which your front door can stand out from the rest of your façade. Basically, it needs to be practical (i.e. keep intruders and the weather out) while also being beautiful. There is nothing wrong with experimenting, such as adding artistic glass elements to a traditional door to make it more eclectic – that’s the beauty of personal taste. 

To kick-start your inspiration, take a look at these 12 front door designs that range from super traditional and ultra modern to strikingly rustic and uniquely contemporary…   


1. Now this is how you make a grand first impression via a majestic swivel glass door!

Elegant Entrance Spegash Interiors Glass doors
Spegash Interiors

Elegant Entrance

Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors
Spegash Interiors

2. Flaunting a more traditional look, this front door enhances kerb appeal with the façade's tile design.

Perum Griya Adi, Kuniran, ud.CMTO ud.CMTO Front doors Wood
ud.CMTO

ud.CMTO
ud.CMTO
ud.CMTO

3. Neat, clean and classy—who says your front door needs to scream for attention?

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Never underestimate the style power of a beautiful front door paired with a covered porch!

Entrance porch homify Front doors Wood Wood effect Porch,outdoor lighting,front door
homify

Entrance porch

homify
homify
homify

5. Delightfully rustic, timber coats up the majority of the surfaces in this front entrance!

homify Front doors Solid Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. This iron/steel door is just the thing for an industrial-style space, don't you think?

Oxidised iron front entrance door Camel Glass Front doors Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver metal,door,contempory,entrance,oxidised,iron
Camel Glass

Oxidised iron front entrance door

Camel Glass
Camel Glass
Camel Glass

7. Notice the block patterns styling up everything from the door and side windows to the potters!

Front Door Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Front doors Wood Brown
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Front Door

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

8. Care to make a fab entrance with this timber pivot door?

Timber Pivot Entrance door Camel Glass Front doors Wood door,pivot,entrance,timber,joinery,cornwall
Camel Glass

Timber Pivot Entrance door

Camel Glass
Camel Glass
Camel Glass

9. This classic wooden door becomes most prominent in-between the brick- and glass walls.

LAZER NA BEIRA DA LAGOA, Maciel e Maira Arquitetos Maciel e Maira Arquitetos Front doors
Maciel e Maira Arquitetos

Maciel e Maira Arquitetos
Maciel e Maira Arquitetos
Maciel e Maira Arquitetos

10. Thankfully, designers have embraced shapes other than rectangle for doors.

Maison avec couloir vitré et mobilier bois, Pierre Bernard Création Pierre Bernard Création Wooden doors Wood Brown
Pierre Bernard Création

Pierre Bernard Création
Pierre Bernard Création
Pierre Bernard Création

11. The way this magnificent front door and the rest of the facade flaunts the Provencal French look is très chic!

Front of home Tru Interiors Country style house
Tru Interiors

Front of home

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

12. We love how Mother Nature softens the modern look of this door conjured up with aluminium, glass, and stainless steel.

Inso's Aluminium Doors Inso Architectural Solutions Modern style doors Aluminium/Zinc aluminium,aluminium doors,aluminium suppliers,aluminium jhb,aluminium product,aluminium frame
Inso Architectural Solutions

Inso's Aluminium Doors

Inso Architectural Solutions
Inso Architectural Solutions
Inso Architectural Solutions

While we’re styling up homes’ exteriors we may as well take a look at these 10 Fabulous Colours For Your Facade.  

The pros and cons of PVC ceilings
Do any of these front doors make you reconsider yours?

