The House With An Interior Twist

Join us on homify 360°, where we set foot in sunny Passos, Brazil, to locate a modern residence that showcases a pretty facade – and then completely turns the tables on us once we enter the interiors!

A/ZERO Architects deserve the credit for this 460-quare metre creation. The element of surprise seemed to be the theme of their design, because while the exterior facades of this house are closed and quite shielded from the outside, the interiors are just the opposite: open and seamless.

But it is not just the layout that has us floored. The house flaunts a careful selection of materials that combine superbly with the white walls and neutral tones. It is a modern dance that is carried out uniquely between the different divisions and the relevant connections, resulting in a most interesting home.

But enough chattering, time for some visual evidence!