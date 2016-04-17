Top 5 of the Week: Small Homes and Kitchens of Course!

Another week of homify stories, another week of beautiful, stunning homes and interesting projects, and another week of you enjoying them. After last week's slight sway from the usual, we're right back on track—it's all about small houses again, and some gorgeous kitchen island to team them with.
Container homes are so cool, economical, environmentally friendly and creative, so it's no doubt the crop up as one of your favourite homes almost every week. It really is amazing to watch and see what architects and designers do with these structures that would otherwise become scraps.
As for kitchens, there is simply no way to get enough of them. It's consistently impressive seeing the work that creative, inspirational and talented people produce when working in this space (and in this case, we don't mean the food!). View enough articles on homify and you'll soon be asking yourself,
how can there be so many different, amazing kitchens!? Really—the potential is endless.
So—get ready to enjoy some super smart, small homes and a whole bunch of stunning kitchens!
See you next week for even more wonderful homify showcases.
Human nature truly requires few things—but one of them is shelter, and since the beginning of our time, we've been consistently finding new and creative ways to put roofs over our heads. The same way that South Africa comprises a wonderful, diverse range of cultures and peoples, the homes and neighbourhoods also vary in significant ways. From spacious mansions to 12th floor apartments, to rural landscapes—this country really does have it all.
It even has container homes! Yes, homes inside old shipping containers, refurbished and refitted to be beautiful living spaces. This is a very contemporary, 21st century style of architecture/building and although it's still a relatively new idea, few people attempt to deny the charms and benefits of this way of building and living.
In this showcase we take a look at a pocket container home from German designer Stefan Brandt, who has constructed a simple but stylish solution to the modern home.
There is officially no denying that you love container homes, because here's another one, coming it at your second favourite home of the week. This is maybe the most stylish sustainable home that we've seen in a long time. From Brazil based Christina Menezes Architects, this concept was developed, aiming to transform a standard issue shipping container into an intimate residence. They've cleverly integrated natural elements to immerse it into the natural environment in a very believable way.
With the ever-increasing consciousness for sustainability and green design, the trend has been towards use of smaller spaces for living has become more popular. This home was designed with these green conscious ideas in mind—but it certainly doesn't minimise on any necessities or luxuries. Take a look here, and let us know what you think.
So this is a super cool house that's a little more interesting than the average. We have a constant flow of beautiful, creative and fascinating houses on homify, this home however has something particularly cool about it. A project by interior designers Monica Khanna Design, this modern residence has found the perfect balance between nature, rustic elements and modern touches, combining together to make what is known as the incredible Juanapur Farmhouse. It's kind of a charming paradox, in the way it employs all these elements but still comes together with a surprisingly tranquil composition—there's nothing chaotic about it. Take a virtual tour with us and let us know if it's up your alley, or not your thing at all.
Of all the popular projects this week, the one is perhaps our favourite. There is just something so striking yet welcoming about this home. It is modern but welcoming, contemporary but homely and stark yet warm. Polish architects Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL, took this creative home that used to be a classic family space and turned it into a cool, super chic space.
It's modern, precise and pretty and makes perfect use of every possible space for pure functionality—without skimping on design quality. The architects' regular approach is to take modern elements and transform them into comfortable family homes—like this little masterpiece!
Kitchens, kitchens, kitchens. There will simply never be enough of them. Serving as spaces for creating food, socialising and relaxing, their design quality is very important. One of the elements to get right in the kitchen is the island—a large, modern kitchen simply isn't quite complete without a brilliant island (at least most of the time). This is an element that fits into almost any kitchen style. Whether you're going for rustic, minimalist, colourful or monochrome, the choices are endless and the ideas are increasingly cool and clever. For example, it doesn't just have to be an island, it can also function as a bookshelf, a bar, a dining table or a place for the stove, just to name a few things.
Take a look through this article for some inspiration on how to integrate a creative and functional kitchen island into your home.