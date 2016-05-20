10 dining table solutions you'll love

Dining rooms evoke all sorts of images of royal, regal spaces, but also rooms where the family comes together each day. Whether you're blessed with a large dining room, or like many of us are crammed into a tiny apartment or home on the smaller side of things, there are many solutions to optimise your space and create a beautiful, creative and stylish area for your dining room, where your family can happily eat and socialise.
It doesn't matter whether you've got a whole room to dedicate to the area, or if you simply need to maximise the potential of your kitchen bench, any size and shape can make the perfect space for a dining table.
This home clearly has a big, beautiful open space filled with light for its dining room. One glance and it's already apparent that the room is stunning, but it's the small attention to detail that makes it as striking as it is. The room itself is quite bare—as they clearly want the dining table itself to take centre stage. The floors give a rustic feel, and the doors add a touch of chic-farmhouse spirit to the space. The dining table itself is gorgeous; the natural wood feel teamed with the mix of stools and super modern dining chairs brings it all together beautifully.
The beauty of this room is that while it's chic and stylish, it's clear that it belongs to a family as it's infused with just the right amount of warmth. The floorboards and walls combine the classic wood and white combination, and the dining table encapsulates the whole style—a simple, wooden table top teamed with modern, metal legs. The real magic starts with the chairs, though. By simply painting each in a different colour, character, and a bit of fun, is added to the room.
This chic and stylish design shows that you don't need a dedicated space to make a cool and sleek dining area. This kitchen it itself quite small, but the designers have made full use of the space by giving this bench multipurpose functionality. It's not simply a kitchen island, because it makes space for the sink as well as the toaster, but it's not simply a bench because it's built specifically for the bar stools. It's pretty trendy to look at, but it's actually a warm and welcoming social space—imagine sitting at the bar while someone is preparing food in the kitchen, for example. Cosy.
Here we see another example of combining different chair styles to bring a specific design style to the fore. The walls and floor style create an atmosphere of a restored farmhouse type room, while the modern chairs give a touch of Nordic feeling. It's a mashup of a room in terms of style, but it's held together by an overall farmhouse style theme. You can add simply touches like the lampshades or clock to bring a touch of this to your dining area.
Bright rooms are always wonderful for adding a bit of happiness and joy into your day. Most of us spend portions of our mornings and evenings in the kitchen and dining space—so why not inject it with a bit of colour. The colour scheme in this room is quite simple, which keeps it chic and not too over-the-top. It has just the perfect amount of colourful items to feel beautiful and happy without being too cluttered.
It's easy to create a room that is perfectly modern—it gets difficult when you also want to make the room warm, cosy and family friendly. This space totally nails it. You can have all the style in the world, but if a room is too cold then the only thing it's really good for is magazine pages and Instagram posts. This room is totally monochrome except for the large, wooden dining table, which matches the floors in tone. The use of black chairs is very stylish and the placement of objects and decorative pieces around the room ensures that it feels lived in.
Industrial spaces always feel super cool, like the person who designed it knows exactly what's trending at every given second of the day. it's similar to modern style in the sense that you might be able to achieve the look, but in the process there's a good chance you'll lose the warmth that a room needs to be a viable living space. In this room, the brick wall and exposed concrete floor ticks the boxes for industrial, and the chairs, decorations and lamp shades bring back the warmth.
There is something so delightful about this dining space, and it's all about how homely but clean that it feels. The wood is beautiful, the room itself is light filled and the incorporation of trees and flowers created a wonderful, natural atmosphere. It's a great way to make use of a sun room or a small outdoor space, if that's what you've got to work with.
For this type of table to work, you need to have a big space to begin with. So, if you're lucky enough to have room for a 10-seater table, then this is totally a style to consider. It's pretty simple and can work in just about any room/colour scheme. A long, white table teamed with white matching chairs. It looks striking and allows for any decorative arrangement to be made on top.
Scandinavian is always a good idea. This style can seem a bit intimidating at first, because the rooms always look perfectly put together—but all it really takes is an idea. If you want a beautiful dining table, just start with that, the rest can come later. The great thing about this dining table in particular, is that it can work in large and small spaces because it's collapsible. So, even if the space you've got to work with is relatively small, you can incorporate a table like this for your every day life, then move some things around and fold it out when you've got guests.