10 dining table solutions you'll love

Dining rooms evoke all sorts of images of royal, regal spaces, but also rooms where the family comes together each day. Whether you're blessed with a large dining room, or like many of us are crammed into a tiny apartment or home on the smaller side of things, there are many solutions to optimise your space and create a beautiful, creative and stylish area for your dining room, where your family can happily eat and socialise.

It doesn't matter whether you've got a whole room to dedicate to the area, or if you simply need to maximise the potential of your kitchen bench, any size and shape can make the perfect space for a dining table.