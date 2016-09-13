10 amazing, beautiful and super cool interiors

An armchair might seem like the type of item you think about last, when decorating a room. Maybe if there's a spare space, you'll think about placing one in it. What many people forget, is that an armchair can actually be a multifunctional piece which can add much needed colour to a room, or even help to bring the whole space together. This room clearly has a 70s theme in place, but before the chair it was sticking to pretty earthy, natural tones, which while beautiful, don't express the fun and excitement of the decade that so many people have nostalgia for. What's great about this chair is that it could actually work in many different styles, for example imagine adding it to a minimal, or Scandinavian room; it would be that perfect statement piece.