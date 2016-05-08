Desk ideas for a smart but stylish interior look

Desks. Everyone needs one. Some people see them as boring spaces where paper and mess piles up; necessary for getting work done but certainly not desirable from a design perspective. Others view them as a portal to another world, where creativity, games, excitement and productivity can be achieved, and where super cool design can make for awesome pieces in even cooler spaces. We lean towards the latter persuasion, mostly because we have so many cool desks to showcase.

You'll find that if you make your working/writing space more visually appealing and in tune with your personal style, you'll be more inclined to want to be there and consequently get more stuff done. Take a look at the list we've compiled below of modern, trendy, edgy and creative desks and home offices, and let us know what you think. Are these ideas super cool, or a bit too modern? Should the office space be this trendy, or are you more of a fan of big old bookshelves and leather style furniture? Take a look and see what you think…