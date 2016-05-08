Desk ideas for a smart but stylish interior look

Desks. Everyone needs one. Some people see them as boring spaces where paper and mess piles up; necessary for getting work done but certainly not desirable from a design perspective. Others view them as a portal to another world, where creativity, games, excitement and productivity can be achieved, and where super cool design can make for awesome pieces in even cooler spaces. We lean towards the latter persuasion, mostly because we have so many cool desks to showcase.
You'll find that if you make your working/writing space more visually appealing and in tune with your personal style, you'll be more inclined to want to be there and consequently get more stuff done. Take a look at the list we've compiled below of modern, trendy, edgy and creative desks and home offices, and let us know what you think. Are these ideas super cool, or a bit too modern? Should the office space be this trendy, or are you more of a fan of big old bookshelves and leather style furniture? Take a look and see what you think…
A bench style desk like this is so easy to install if you have the right space, and it can double as a shelf or table for whatever else your needs might be. The lamp hanging overhead gives it a cosy feeling. Whether or not you can handle your desk being amid the living space is up to you—but form an interior design perspective, this is super cool and looks fantastic and super chic.
The balance of white tones with light blue touches here give the otherwise fairly sharp, functional space a soft touch. The super cool, industrial style legs with their matte black finish make for an on trend design, while the cute, classic rug under the desk adds a comforting touch. This space perfectly blends cool with classic, and is a totally affordable look, which is always a bonus.
Note: the curtain rod with no curtain. Yes or no?
This desk is the perfect example of
organised chaos, as it finds the line between chic and minimal, and creative and crafty. In this way, warmth is inserted into what would otherwise be a very white space. All white everything can be gorgeous, but a bit of life and energy can't be underestimated in a space that requires us to generate some creative energy, and to get things done. Also, the orange lamp, so cool.
This 70s inspired desk fits the space perfectly. The red chair and gold table lamp give it the exact touches it needs to come together as a total designer piece. The use of a shelf next to the desk is not only practical for storage purposes, but also a super stylish touch, allowing for items that are visually appealing but also functional to be incorporated into the space.
Okay, so this desk could not be more cool or on trend. The legs, the monochrome colour scheme, the casual placement of the book and retro phone and its arrangement against a navy blue and white wall. Have you ever seen something more 2016? More Scandinavian meets retro? If so—please let us know. Seriously though, for those who like this style, there couldn't possibly be a cooler desk.
Yes this is technically the same desk as the one in the image above, but it's in a different setting here, and really, who wouldn't want to see it again? This time with a more matching stool, a typewriter and against a white wall, it looks even cooler—just in a more rustic way. Which design setting do you prefer it in?
This whole space was clearly put together by an interior design genius. Every item in the room is placed together with such precision that it appears not only super stylish but also perfectly balanced in terms of colours and shapes. The lamp on the desk brings a steam-punk element to the room, which is so perfect for the otherwise super clean design, because it gives a touch of rustic charm. The primary colours of the chair are striking enough to compensate for the lack of other colours, and the legs of the desk itself break up the straight up and down lines defined by the rest of the furniture.
Some people like desks and offices that are totally minimal, others like earthy tones and a classic vibe. Then there are those who prefer pops of colour and totally fun furniture styles. This set-up is definitely of the latter persuasion, and it fills the brief perfectly. The framed graphic artwork, colourful books, small bits and pieces and stained table legs contrast the otherwise white and monochrome features perfectly, making a banging 10/10 desk and consequent office space.
While this space war clearly pieced together by someone with a sharp design mind, it has a real sense of cosiness. The desk itself is attached to the wall, which is adorned in wallpaper, framed artworks and other bits of pieces (side note: any incorporation of cat paraphernalia into a room gets the absolute tick of approval from us). What makes the room really speak to us, is the use of lighting and tones. The stylish, black lamp is offset by the warm, yellow-tone light it creates and the soft tones of the furniture and geometric wallpaper. The simple, wooden white chair gives a final sharpness that brings it all together in a pretty spot on fashion.
Who even needs a desk when you could just stare at that wall all day? No, but really you do still need a desk if you want to do any work or get stuff done. Still stare at the wall though.
The desk's simple, rustic, industrial design works perfectly against this wall, because anything with too much colour or creative scope would get lost in the room. This sharp, stark and bold design stands out on its own, against a whirlwind of colours and designs that hang proudly behind it. The green chair, which is totally unexpected, works in a surprisingly harmonious way, and the lamp sits so beautifully it looks as if it's actually a part of the wall design. No word needed for the floorboards other than: perfect.