You Won't Believe What it Looks Like Now!

Today at homify, we are going to look how a 195 square metre apartment has been fantastically renovated!

This is an ideabook especially designed for those who are looking to repair or a renovate a large luxury apartment or cottage of around the same size. Seoul-based experts, Design Seven, are going to show us how it is done.

You'll see that there is minimum work in this project when it comes to re-planning the space, but it is still incredibly chic. These experts have also used environmentally friendly materials and brand new finishes, including the ceilings and windows, to create a luxury home that is simple and functional—all that you need in a home like this!

The apartment owners wanted to see some aristocratic themes introduced into the apartment, while maintaining a traditional design. They also wanted to transform the urban home into a more elegant, stylish and even slightly bohemian look and feel. In this case, the finishes are all very traditional, making the home suitable for luxury living in the city.

Let's go explore!