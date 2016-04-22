You Won't Believe What it Looks Like Now!

Today at homify, we are going to look how a 195 square metre apartment has been fantastically renovated!
This is an ideabook especially designed for those who are looking to repair or a renovate a large luxury apartment or cottage of around the same size. Seoul-based experts, Design Seven, are going to show us how it is done.
You'll see that there is minimum work in this project when it comes to re-planning the space, but it is still incredibly chic. These experts have also used environmentally friendly materials and brand new finishes, including the ceilings and windows, to create a luxury home that is simple and functional—all that you need in a home like this!
The apartment owners wanted to see some aristocratic themes introduced into the apartment, while maintaining a traditional design. They also wanted to transform the urban home into a more elegant, stylish and even slightly bohemian look and feel. In this case, the finishes are all very traditional, making the home suitable for luxury living in the city.
Let's go explore!
We all know how the unknown can affect a person, especially when it comes to our homes. Living in an uncomfortable space where there is an ugly design can take its toll! Which is exactly what happened here, during the renovations and repairs of this apartment, which took quite some time. There was uncertainty, which can become quite oppressive. The uncertainty is all part of the repair process and occurs while a project is being created and implemented.
And just like lightning, the living room is transformed in a Manhattan-style apartment!
The charming kitchen features glossy facades and precious wood so that it looks like it should be pictured on the front cover of a glossy magazine.
There is a kitchen island, which looks great in the centre of the space, creating a clear geometry of space and a wonderful division between the kitchen and the living room.
All the main rooms in the apartment remained in their previous locations, however the designers have demolished the partitions in order to create a wide, open space.
So the corridor, the kitchen and the living room have all become one, even though they were very distinct rooms previously.
A luxury kitchen is set against the background of high-quality finishes, which is a great match for the interior design of the kitchen, which is intended to both surprise and delight.
The cost of creating a truly high-quality space, especially in terms of a project like this is around R2 million, but you have to take into account the entire apartment interior design and decoration.
Elegant white shutters create a very stylish charm, with a hint of a way of life by the sea.
White is a great colour for the living room of a large apartment—almost a requirement—creating a sense of space, not only horizontally but vertically.
Redevelopment also occurred in the bathroom of this apartment, which meant that some of the wall had to be demolished.
The new apartment features several full bathrooms with showers, bath tubs, a separate laundry room, as well as this trendy guest bathroom.
One of the bedrooms has a sliding door, which leads onto the children's area in the apartment. These adjoining rooms can be used for two sisters or can be transformed into a study area off the bedroom or a games room.
What would you use this space for?
Special attention must be given to the master suite, which is based in a spacious bedroom with panoramic windows. There is also a charming corridor with a wardroom, dressing table and a bathroom. It's a 60 square metre space!
