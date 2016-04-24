The Golden Rules of Bathroom Renovation

Renovating your bathroom can be daunting. There are lot of decisions to be made, from what colour scheme to go with, to whether it should include a bath tub or shower, maybe even both? The type of fixtures and fittings, storage options available and even the layout are part of the decision making process.

This Ideabook aims to provide you with some hints and tips to make your bathroom renovation a little easier! The ideal bathroom will suit the personal style and character of the homeowner and can be anything from modern minimalist, to classic and charming! Your revamp may even include demolish a wall to create something spacious, attractive and different!