Chic, Comfortable and Contemporary Living

This beautiful, chic and sleek apartment is located in the suburb of Badalona, Spain. The home was given an awesome revamp and went from a boring and dull living space, to excellent modern living! The apartment is now filled with natural lighting and trendy style.

The home is diminutive in size, with only 90 square metres to play with, but the excellent team of architects at Dröm Living, ensured that the full potential of this home has been reached perfectly! Minimalist living has taken on a completely new yet stylish approach and we love it! Contemporary and comfortable!