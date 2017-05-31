Landscaping: How to create your own English-style garden

A garden is never just a garden – it is an aesthetic extension of your personal style and taste. And very much like your interior spaces, it is a terrific opportunity for décor and design.

But if you are one of those people who hit a brick wall when it comes to deciding upon a look or theme for the garden, this article might just be for you. Have you ever considered turning your backyard into an elegant English garden? English gardens (also called cottage gardens) were especially popular during Victorian times, but style never goes out of fashion, right?

An English garden requires an abundance and variety of plants, and knowing which ones to pick will allow you to enjoy a wide variety of plants, both useful and ornamental.

Luckily, homify is here to help!