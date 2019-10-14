The modern kitchen renovation by Nuclei Lifestyle Design

Our latest inspirational piece comes from Pretoria-based Nuclei Lifestyle Design. As one of the most innovative architectural firms in South Africa, Nuclei Lifestyle Design brings more than 30 years’ experience and expertise to every project that they work on. Equally committed to both architecture and interior design in the residential- and corporate environments, clients have come to expect no less than first-class results when working with these professionals, regardless of the project’s size, style, or requirements.
Their project that we’re viewing today? The renovation and modern makeover of a kitchen in Brandwag, executed perfectly and professionally (as usual) under the leading and watchful eye of registered and experienced architect, Hennie Pelser.
What made this particular project more interesting was its strict budget, putting quite exceptional constraints on the professionals. In addition, Nuclei Lifestyle Design had very limited space to work with, especially at the scullery area, as well as a tight time frame (leading to the project continuing into the festive season).
However, in the end, challenges were transformed into opportunities thanks to the skills of the professionals involved – and also due to the first-rate materials flaunted in the finished design such as porcelain tile with a marble look, wood veneers, Duco door panels, engineered stone countertops, and natural granite counter surfaces for the scullery.
The opposite side of the new kitchen presents quite the different look, with wooden surfaces and an earthier colour palette immediately grabbing attention. The circular dining table with similar curvy chairs delightfully separates the two opposite walls while also stylishly anchoring the dining zone.
Our favourite piece in here? It has to be those spherical pendants dangling at varying heights above the matching dining table—talk about clever design!
To enhance customer satisfaction, these professionals presented more than three complete designs, each with a unique look and feel. What made the project a tad more challenging was that both of the clients loved their own special styles and designs. In the end, it was about coming up with a design that could not only satisfy everyone, but also present a visually pleasing space that is 100% functional.
A hop and a skip away from the charming little dining zone we locate the scullery, ready to help out with storage and washing up. But before it became a sleek little cleaning zone, this space was part of a veranda, which presented its own challenges for the renovation.
For one thing, different floor changes had to be resolved. And secondly, the veranda and interior areas had various roof heights. In the end, challenges were overcome and the scullery now forms a successful and practical part of the main kitchen. It even flaunts some of the same finishes as the kitchen and dining zone, such as the off-white backsplash and timber cabinetry.
Let’s see a few more images that further detail this most impressive kitchen renovation / makeover by Nuclei Lifestyle Design.
