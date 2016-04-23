Do you want a TV in your bedroom?

You may have heard that you are not ‘supposed’ to have a TV in the bedroom, as it can get in the way of romance, your sleeping pattern, etc. That may be true. What is also true is that people do what feels comfortable and natural to them. And that each person’s bedroom is their own private space that should have their own unique touch. Bottom line: having a TV in your bedroom is based on personal preference.

And let’s be honest, the bedroom has become a space that is not just used for sleeping. Relaxing and unwinding after a stressful day can be done just as effectively in the bedroom as, for example, in the living room. And if your relaxation method includes relaxing on top of (or under) the covers while getting lost in a Hollywood story (not everybody can be dedicated bookworms), then so be it.

But even if you take that leap and bring a TV into your room, what are the necessary considerations in terms of placement and viewing quality?