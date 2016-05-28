The Fairytale Dream Home

Designed by Spanish architects, HUGA architects, today's design is going to blow you away or simply leave you feeling green with envy.
It's the modern family home that comes out of a fairytale, with beautiful rooms, a gorgeous garden and, of course, a wonderful view. The architects have taken detail to the next level, with top quality furniture and subtle, yet sophisticated decor elements.
The exterior of this home is warm, cozy and charming with beautiful flowers, earthy tones and a welcoming ambiance.
For starters, the designers have ensured that the garden is pristine, with manicured lawns, carefully planted pot plants and of course, colourful flowers.
They've also used very natural colours and materials—wood, glass and stone. This creates a look and feel reminiscent of a cottage in the countryside, which is very peaceful and serene, like you're floating in a dream.
The open plan design of this interior is just as warm and welcoming as the exterior. The blonde wooden floors are the best, running throughout the home!
The living room spills into the dining room, with warm tones and neutral colours. The designers have opted for beige and brown furniture and white walls. This has been enhanced by a gorgeous stone facade that runs across the length of the living room wall.
Without doubt, this is a modern space with a flat screen television, speakers and a trendy and stylish fireplace. Fireplaces like this are a wonderful addition to any home, especially as winter approaches. Have a look through these homify fireplace products for inspiration.
The floating staircase is a feature of the home that we have to point out because it just looks so beautiful. It also proves that just because a feature in the home is necessary, it can still be stylish and funky.
Floating stairs are a great addition to a home because of how aesthetically pleasing they are. You can also do magical things with the space underneath the stairs, creating a very interesting interior design space. If you decide on a floating staircase, opt for wood. It's a fantastic material!
The bedroom is a fantastic example of the KISS rule: Keep It Simple Stupid!
The designers have used dark wooden floors with white walls, but have added a touch of colour in the form of purples and reds. This is a wonderful tip! Keep the basics of a room neutral and then use furniture, artwork, linen and rugs to create colour and character. Artwork is the most important of all, as it truly reflects your personal tastes and style.
The large glass door, framed by the gorgeous honey-coloured wood is the focal point of the room, however. It allows an abundance of light to stream into this space, which creates a very warm and happy bedroom.
And who doesn't want to be happy in their dreams?
If we move into the office space cum library in this home, we can see just how grand and fantastic these designers and architects truly are.
They have used wood throughout this space, creating character in this room. The beautiful wooden shelves, the textured floors and the grand wooden desk all tell a story—more than the books themselves.
There is also a fireplace in this space, similar to the one that we saw in the living room, except that the bottom extends length ways to create a very funky shape.
Tip: When it comes to shelving, you don't just have to decorate it with books. Include clocks or picture frames, like the designers have done here.
The kitchen is where we end off this tour, because it's just so lovely. The sleek silver appliances work with the granite counter tops and panels of wood, offsetting them so that there is warmth and charm in this space, along with the modern technology.
The large glass window not only allow an abundance of light to flow into this space, similarly to the bedroom, but they give those in the kitchen an extraordinary view of the surrounds. At night time, there are modern and funky lampshades that hang down from the ceiling, which illuminate the kitchen island.
Everything about this house speaks to the classy, the homely and the happy sides of us. What more could you possibly dream of?