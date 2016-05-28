The Fairytale Dream Home

Designed by Spanish architects, HUGA architects, today's design is going to blow you away or simply leave you feeling green with envy.

It's the modern family home that comes out of a fairytale, with beautiful rooms, a gorgeous garden and, of course, a wonderful view. The architects have taken detail to the next level, with top quality furniture and subtle, yet sophisticated decor elements.

As Dr. Seuss once said, You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.

Today we will fall in love with architecture!