6 Examples of minimal and modern kitchens you shouldn't miss

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Wood Kitchens , LWK Kitchens SA
It was around the 1950s that the minimalist design style was established. Originating as an even cleaner approach to modern design, the minimalist style has one main mission: to achieve better design through simplistic materials, the abundance of open spaces, and a cleaner approach to colour, texture, and form.  

And although not quite the same as the modern design, minimalism is also about removing the clutter and focusing on practical, wide open spaces – something that any professional Interior Designer and/or Kitchen Planner will agree on! 

That’s why we thought we’d tackle the kitchen, the heart of every home, to see how this functional zone can portray the subtle style of the minimal- and modern designs.  

So, what do these six examples all have in common? 

1. They portray a less-is-more approach to design. A simple design doesn’t mean the absence of pieces, but rather aiming to remove unnecessary pieces, whether those be furnishings or decorative items. With kitchen cabinets, for instance, the minimalist- and modern designs tell us to stick to solid door panels and optimise every nook and cranny on the inside for storage. 

2. They flaunt clean lines. A clean and clear linear design is the essence of both the minimalist- and modern styles. Think about sharp corners, square edges, and concealed hinges and handles that all flaunt simple vertical and horizontal lines. The same goes for tiles and other finishes in your kitchen. 

3. They are clutter free. In order to achieve a clean, fuss-free look, your kitchen is going to have to commit to clever storage areas wherever possible. 

4. They all have one focal point. Whether it’s a furniture piece, a light fitting, a coloured surface or an eye-catching finish, your minimalist / modern kitchen can’t have more than one look-at-me piece. Remember that the presence of space is more important! To make it easier to achieve, stick to one colour or texture so that you don’t dilute the effect. 

5. They celebrate the beauty of simple materials. Humble concrete and exposed wood, for example, already have so much texture and character to flaunt. Thus, there’s no need to bring in additional décor.  

6. They stick to neutral / earthy colours. Beiges, whites and off-whites, greys… there is a myriad of options to choose from when it comes to neutral- and earthy colours. The main aim of using light neutrals is to make your minimalist / modern kitchen look bigger, plus allow incoming light (both natural and artificial) to reflect and bounce around the room and make the space seem even bigger and more welcoming. Darker neutrals are also welcome for a bolder look, but be sure to offset these with shiny touches (i.e. furniture pieces and hardware) and layered lighting so as not to envelope your entire cooking space in darkness. And if you do bring in pops of bright colours for accessories, keep them minimal! 


1. See how the apple-red bar stools come to life in this otherwise neutral-tinted cooking zone?

Kitchen 2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Kitchen

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

2. Enjoying a broodier look with its darker hues, this kitchen is far from gloomy with its open spaces and dazzling stainless steel finishes.

Kitchen 7Storeys
7Storeys

Kitchen

7Storeys
7Storeys
7Storeys

3. Remember that the modern design simply loves open-plan layouts to capitalise on every available bit of legroom.

Kitchen Barnard & Associated Architects Ltd
Barnard &amp; Associated Architects Ltd

Kitchen

Barnard & Associated Architects Ltd
Barnard &amp; Associated Architects Ltd
Barnard & Associated Architects Ltd

4. See how these lighting fixtures become the 'wow' effect in this otherwise subtle design? That’s clever planning!

Kitchen Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Kitchen

Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural
Dessiner Interior Architectural

5. Strong lines come through brilliantly, from the island and dining table straight to the floating shelving.

Wood Kitchens , LWK Kitchens SA
LWK Kitchens SA

Wood Kitchens

LWK Kitchens SA
LWK Kitchens SA
LWK Kitchens SA

6. See how the brick wall and subway tiles insert delicious detail without overthrowing the entire less-is-more effect.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

From one interior look to another, next up we have Beautiful interiors: How to nail Scandinavian décor


Interior designer profile piece: Craig K. Whitehead
Are you convinced to give the less-is-more look a try for your cooking space? Which example did it for you?

