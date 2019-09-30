Get your outdoor entertainment space summer ready!

Does your garden, yard, porch, balcony, or whatever space you use for outdoor entertaining / socialising look a bit dull after the winter? Do you cringe every time someone drops a hint that maybe it’s time for a braai? The festive season is right around the corner, and here in South Africa that is synonymous with the summer holiday. But regardless of how you are planning on entertaining friends and family this December, first ensure that your outdoor entertainment spaces are summer ready! And that’s where these four tips come in…
Let’s take a look at four ways in which pros such as these can help you achieve outdoor excellence in time for summer…
From lounging by the pool to engaging in an al fresco dinner party, outdoor socialising spaces require decent seating options. If you have the space and the budget, it’s definitely recommended that you invest in a large table with chairs, as well as an additional zone with casual seating intended for relaxing.
Here are some ways in which you can bring colour and style to your outdoor entertaining zones:
• Use outdoor cushions / pillows for your furniture
• Decorate with string lights
• Bring in statement pots and plants to add character and detail
• Paint you fences, walls, verandas, etc.
• Lay down a rug or two (or three) to mark off the various zones and ensure a soft underfoot sensation.
It happens all too often, especially during summer holidays, that a day-time soiree runs into the evening and night. And that’s when outdoor lighting becomes crucial.
We recommend fairy lights or sting lights, which is the easiest (and cheapest) way to add illumination and a party atmosphere. You could use one long strand to light up your patio, or opt for multiple strands and dazzle up your entire yard!
For those who want to flex their DIY muscles, a pergola can be the ideal structure to help define your hangout zone. Plus, it can add more privacy (if you opt to hang curtains), shade, and shelter. That South African summer sun gets hot, after all!
No money for spruce-up accessories? Then work with what you’ve got and make sure it looks as good as possible!
Start bringing your garden back to its former glory. Weeding, pruning, mulching, and fertilising your yard can make it look brand new again. And you can always pick up some extra plants and potters at your local nursery for next to nothing (hint: succulents help save water!).
And if you have a pool, hopefully you haven’t been neglecting it too badly this past winter. Continue maintaining it to ensure it’s top-notch for the summer holidays. Clean the deck / porch and zoom in on any dents or scratches that might need fixing.
