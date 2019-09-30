10 Smart ways to improve your living spaces

One of the best things you could do when it comes to making your home a better place is to improve all your living spaces. We can define the living space as a place where we feel comfortable, safe, and at home.

It can be a major challenge to improve your living spaces when you stay in a double-volume home, however, it’s equally challenging when you have a smaller space to work with. Be that as it may, when hiring some of the best interior designers in Johannesburg to help with your project, you can rest assured that you’re in good hands.

DEBORAH GARTH INTERIOR DESIGN is one of the leading interior designers in Johannesburg. While Deborah and her team have helped many people make the most out of their commercial spaces, they’ve also helped various residents transform their house into the perfect abode.

The team specialises in high-end interior designs, project management and full turnkey interior design projects.

In this ideabook, we want to inspire you with some of Deborahs interior designs to inspire you to improve your living spaces.