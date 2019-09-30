10 Smart ways to improve your living spaces

One of the best things you could do when it comes to making your home a better place is to improve all your living spaces. We can define the living space as a place where we feel comfortable, safe, and at home.
It can be a major challenge to improve your living spaces when you stay in a double-volume home, however, it’s equally challenging when you have a smaller space to work with. Be that as it may, when hiring some of the best interior designers in Johannesburg to help with your project, you can rest assured that you’re in good hands.
DEBORAH GARTH INTERIOR DESIGN is one of the leading interior designers in Johannesburg. While Deborah and her team have helped many people make the most out of their commercial spaces, they’ve also helped various residents transform their house into the perfect abode.
The team specialises in high-end interior designs, project management and full turnkey interior design projects.
In this ideabook, we want to inspire you with some of Deborahs interior designs to inspire you to improve your living spaces.
When you’re in the “rush” of it all, prepping the kids for school and getting ready for work, there’s no time for obstacles. A clutter-free foyer, doorway, or entrance is what you need to swiftly move out the house and do your thing.
The kitchen is one of the living spaces that you’ll be frequently occupying your time in for preparing meals and entertaining guests. The best thing you can do is to make sure that you keep it simple and minimal. You also need to make sure that your kitchen is functional and have enough worktop and storage space.
The living room is often the focal point of any home and when you have guests over, you want to make sure that there are enough seats. You can mix and match the chairs as you like to create an almost “landscape-like” flow. However, make sure that the chairs are also equal in height.
Since the living room is a communal space, you must make sure that it is a cosy place for the entire household.
A kid’s bedroom, no matter what age should be great-looking and functional. This children's room has a small desk so that homework can be completed comfortably. It also has shelves for books and learning materials, as well as storage space to encourage keeping things neat and tidy.
Your bedroom is the place to relax and unwind, it should be clutter-free and beautiful. This bedroom, despite small, boasts a lovely space and the perfect place to lay your head down to rest and recharge.
Doing the laundry doesn’t have to seem like a chore. Since the laundry room is usually the smallest space in the home, keeping it free of clutter along with smart-storage will make a positive difference to those daily tasks.
Love your home inside and out. Create a delightful outdoor entertainment space with a comfortable lounging area, make sure that the pool is sparkly clean (if your property has one). Don’t forget to add enough shade to take shelter on those warm days.
With homify you can choose from a variety of professionals to help you with every project.