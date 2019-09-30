The top 5 reasons why you should hire a professional kitchen designer

When it comes to redoing a kitchen (one of a home’s most versatile spaces), many questions can arise:

• What finishes will stand the test of time?

• Will this design still be considered trendy a few years from now?

• How am I going to incorporate appropriate functionality in my new kitchen without compromising that “wow” effect?

So, what’s the first step to take to ensure you don’t waste precious time and money renovating your culinary space? By hiring a professional kitchen designer!

But before we check out the 5 best reasons why homeowners opt to work with these types or professionals, let’s have a look at one such firm right here in South Africa: Zingana Kitchens. Located in Johannesburg, Zingana Kitchens has been helping to spruce up the hearts of numerous homes since 2010. Firmly dedicated to functionality (seeing as any kitchen is, first and foremost, a working zone) and visual beauty, this firm adds top-notch quality to any project, ensuring the client’s unique wants and needs are met.

Let’s have a look at some of Zingana Kitchens‘ completed kitchen designs while we list the best reasons to work with such professionals…