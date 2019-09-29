Enjoy summer with these 7 tips from top interior designers in Johannesburg about outdoor entertainment areas

Creating the ideal home can be daunting for some, especially when it comes to getting the right interior decoration, furniture pieces and colours. Not having any prior background to interior designing could make your task even more challenging. With help from the right professionals, you can carry out your project goals.
Top decorators and designers in Johannesburg like SPEGASH INTERIORS have been helping many people get the most out of their homes. The team helps marry unique elements of decor and furnishings to suit their client’s needs and preferred taste.
The company services the retail, corporate, and residential sectors and continues to inspire their clients.
Without further ado, here are 7 easy tips to improve and get your outdoor spaces ready for summer
When it comes to entertaining in the outdoors on those gorgeous summer days, you want to make sure that your guests are comfortable.
Use brightly coloured scatter cushions and neutral wicker chairs. If your patio is small, you could also opt for a bistro set. Bigger patios can have a large dining table to accommodate more people and larger benches for a casual country setting.
With outdoor lighting designs, you can really become creative and “think outside of the box”. Professional interior designers suggest that string lighting is a great option and different from traditional lights types.
Outdoor lighting, in particular, has many options to choose from whether you want lanterns, floor lights, wall mounted, canopy style lights, or glow in the dark style furniture, these are just to name a few.
Pergola’s are fantastic outdoor options and add that feel of being in a rustic, country, or farm-style home. However, pergolas are not limited to farm-style houses, you can still have it even if your property is modern in design. They simply add that unique character to the outdoor spaces.
A fire pit is very popular these days with outdoor entertainment spaces. You don’t only have to use it in winter, but you could enjoy it in summer too. Gather your friends around the fire and have some drinks, roast marshmallows, and enjoy good company, and conversation.
When entertaining your guests in the warm Johannesburg outdoors, you want to make sure that you make them feel comfortable and at home. You can do this by adding some sun loungers to bask in the tantalising sun while waiting to have a dip in the pool.
For optimum entertainment, you don’t want to be stuck moving back and forth from your kitchen to your outdoor balcony or patio space. Instead, you can create more accessibility while entertaining guests by bringing some kitchen utensils and items outside. As a bonus, simply add a dining table too.
With summer in South Africa comes sweltering heat. Interior decorators suggest adding some shading to your outdoor spaces, as seen here. Your guests can take shelter from the sun by enjoying some shade. There are many options to choose from and you could also keep it simple by using an umbrella.
Summer time is a fun time. Why not enjoy yours by spending some quality time with friends and family in your beautifully finished outdoor entertainment space.
