The Johannesburg apartment with a spa-like style

Metaphor Design is a professional interior design firm located in Johannesburg. Established in 2012 by Lane Reeves, this company is working on a growing portfolio detailing numerous projects completed throughout the country.
Taking on high end residential projects from 250k, Metaphor Design has become synonymous to South Africans with first-class interior style, regardless of whether it’s for residential designs, corporate spaces, or hospitality projects.
A range of services are available to clients of Metaphor Design, from furniture layouts and hard finishes to choosing tiny décor accessories scattered about the project.
Today we focus on Johannesburg, Hyde Park in particular, where one of this firm’s most recent projects is situated: a minimalist-style apartment. Presented with an existing space that required heaps of style and functionality, the professionals at Metaphor Design showed what they are made of and pulled out all the stops…
Designed to impress in a subtle manner, the main entrance flaunts a soft and welcoming look with its crisp whites and stone greys. These tints offset quite remarkably well with the picturesque (and somewhat lush) garden, which also underwent a makeover to ensure it complements the new look of the less-is-more apartment.
Versatility is key in the lounge, all thanks to the available space and that custom modular sofa which can be transformed into various shapes and sizes, depending on the need. Flowing out of the wall is an equally bright bookshelf, perfect for displaying a myriad of reading materials as well as the client’s music system.
Notice how the beach browns of the wooden floor contrasts with the dazzling whites of the walls and ceiling. Throughout the first floor, the structure’s existing parquet floors were restored to ensure perfection for 21st century style. And although not pictured, the staircase was altered to become bold black, making it stand out most prominently from the new oak floors.
Buckets and buckets of natural light enter the space via the full-height pivot windows before bouncing around the soft neutral colours of the walls. And right through aforementioned windows one can enjoy a gorgeous view of the Zen-like garden (which we encountered on the way in).
Think of the exteriors as a green, secret paradise smack in the middle of a bustling Johannesburg!
Just because a space is private doesn’t mean it can’t be privy to eye-catching style. Case in point, the bathrooms. The existing ones were gutted and replaced with crisp and clean white zones reminding us of the beauty of the less-is-more style. White Caesar stone, matte porcelain tiles, minimal fittings, and thermostatic mixers were then added to help fight clutter and present a clean, welcoming look.
Even the medicine cabinets have been creatively hidden behind frameless mirrors which almost melt into the white background.
Shaking up the colour- and material palette just a tad is the solid oak sliding door. With its striking texture, linear pattern and earthy hues, it becomes quite the focal feature in the bathroom.
Taking its cue from the bathroom’s sliding door is the bedroom’s built-in closet, flaunting the same look with the same stylish attitude. And thanks to the new parquet floors, a darker and warmer look is added to the space while still keeping that welcoming underfoot sensation.
