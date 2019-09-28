The Johannesburg apartment with a spa-like style

Metaphor Design is a professional interior design firm located in Johannesburg. Established in 2012 by Lane Reeves, this company is working on a growing portfolio detailing numerous projects completed throughout the country.

Taking on high end residential projects from 250k, Metaphor Design has become synonymous to South Africans with first-class interior style, regardless of whether it’s for residential designs, corporate spaces, or hospitality projects.

A range of services are available to clients of Metaphor Design, from furniture layouts and hard finishes to choosing tiny décor accessories scattered about the project.

Today we focus on Johannesburg, Hyde Park in particular, where one of this firm’s most recent projects is situated: a minimalist-style apartment. Presented with an existing space that required heaps of style and functionality, the professionals at Metaphor Design showed what they are made of and pulled out all the stops…



